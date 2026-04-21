Tucker Carlson Will Be 'Tormented for a Long Time' for Playing a Part in Trump's Election

As our own Sam J. recently reported, even Canadians are now regretting their votes for President Donald Trump. We still don't fully understand what happened to Tucker Carlson, but he had his brother, Buckley, as a guest on his show and laid bare his soul, saying that the two will be tormented for a long time for the small role they played in getting Trump elected.

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Tucker Carlson ‘sorry for misleading people’ with Trump supporthttps://t.co/iDeTrZnzj8 — The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2026

Tucker became broken when Fox fired him and he drove off the sanity cliff — P-E-Z (@pez1963) April 21, 2026

Carlson is upset that Trump would strike the Islamic Republic of Iran, because the people in charge don't want you to know that Muslims love Jesus (just not Christians or Jews).

Dominick Mastrangelo reports for The Hill:

The conservative commentator wondered out loud if it was “always the plan” to go to war with Iran, saying “you don’t want to be a conspiracy nut, but like, clearly, there were signs of low character, we knew that, but there are tons of people of low character who, like, outperform their character.” A former Fox News host, Carlson campaigned for Trump ahead of the 2024 election and hosted him for an interview during the first Republican primary debate that election cycle. But since U.S. military operations in and around Iran started earlier this year, Carlson has turned on Trump and blasted him for his rhetoric toward Iran and Islam.

Here's Carlson apologizing for his part in getting Trump elected:

Tucker Carlson: I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people. pic.twitter.com/B9TATFSSdy — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 21, 2026

I tried to warn Charlie about him and what he was becoming.



I was right, sadly, and regret nothing. https://t.co/DQi1vHEJ6c — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 21, 2026

Many people will be tormented for a long time by the fact that they played a role in Tucker’s rise to fame. — Prof. Rennan Barkana (@RennanBarkana) April 21, 2026

No worries Tucker. You played no role in my choice to vote for President Trump. Trump did that. — Choose Life (@CaitieCat1877) April 21, 2026

How arrogant do you have to be to think that YOU convinced anyone to vote for Trump. — 1sketchyv (@1sketchyv) April 21, 2026

Carlson had nothing to do with Trump getting elected. Tucker has a huge ego but influence on voters. Zilch. — Lombardy (@Jppointstreet1) April 21, 2026

I voted for Trump, not Tucker Carlson. Tucker is not as important as he thinks he is. — Emerald Moth (@emeraldm0th) April 21, 2026

I must say that, while I understand this guy rubs many people the wrong way, I have absolutely enjoyed watching his gradual but persistent mental unravelling.



I know that may sound cruel, but I really have enjoyed watching him fall completely apart in front of the whole world. — Convexity🟦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧 (@Ropespinner2) April 21, 2026

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I’m tormented that I used to subscribe to Tucker. — Mindy Metcalf (@MindyMetcalf44) April 21, 2026

The only thing Tucker Carlson misled the public on, is who he actually is. He’s a subversive. — Annie 🇺🇸 (@AnnieGranny8246) April 21, 2026

Trump has always said he would not allow Iran to advance nuclear ambitions. This is in no way a surprise to Tucker Carlson. Even if this were a broken promise, Trump has kept more than he has broken. It's so odd that THIS issue is driving him & his friends to a complete mutiny. — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) April 21, 2026

Again, the relevant question is, why now? Why is the war against Iran the one thing that made some of the anti Israel podcasters finally, and utterly break ranks with Trump? Not a lack of mass deportations, not Epstein, not Venezuela, but this precise action. https://t.co/ib4JShHMhZ — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 21, 2026

Tucker now talks like a man who has had a shotgun held to his balls in the middle of the night. One tell is that Trump *always* had a carve out of his no more wars position for Iran. It was a prominent element of his foreign policy approach. He never hid it. — Malone Vandam (@MaloneVandam) April 21, 2026

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To give you a little better idea of what the atmosphere in the room was like, here's Carlson's brother saying that the United States has now become North Korea under Trump:

Buckley Carlson says America is the moral equivalent of the Soviet Union and North Korea: “We are f—ing North Korea.”



Identical to how leftists talk about the United States.



Do you not see the op? pic.twitter.com/ewufXuU0t4 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 21, 2026

The Carlson bros have turned into some really un-American losers. — Mathew David (@MathewDav1d) April 21, 2026

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.