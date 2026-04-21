VIP
Ms. Rachel, Stop Lying and Stay in Your Lane: Toddlers Don’t Need Your...
Talking Skit: Jake Tapper Puts in Scripted Appearance on Colbert to Promote WHCD...
Tim Walz: Democrats Would Win the ‘Battle of Ideas’ Against Republicans If Their...
Obama Bro Says Jewish Insider ‘Intentionally Misinterpreted’ Chris Murphy’s Sarcastic Twee...
Mouth-Breather Makes BIG DEAL About How SORE-EE He Is About Voting for Trump...
Democrats Dropping Like Flies: Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick Quits to Dodge Expulsion Over Ethi...
Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and...
Ghost of Kyiv 2.0: Kinzinger Gets Duped by Iran — Ships Not 'Blowing...
Chuck Schumer Using Atlantic's Hit Piece to Attack Kash Patel Shows There's Something...
The Growth of Homeschooling in America
Chris Murphy Might've Just Ended His Career As Trump Names Traitors
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Unloads on VA Dems and Their 'Egregious Gerrymander' Push As...
Maury Povich's Reaction to Joy Reid Claiming Democrats Play by the Rules Is...
VIP
DESPICABLE Fairfax Teachers Prove They'll Do ANYTHING to Con Virginians Into Voting Yes...

Tucker Carlson Will Be 'Tormented for a Long Time' for Playing a Part in Trump's Election

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As our own Sam J. recently reported, even Canadians are now regretting their votes for President Donald Trump. We still don't fully understand what happened to Tucker Carlson, but he had his brother, Buckley, as a guest on his show and laid bare his soul, saying that the two will be tormented for a long time for the small role they played in getting Trump elected.

Advertisement

Carlson is upset that Trump would strike the Islamic Republic of Iran, because the people in charge don't want you to know that Muslims love Jesus (just not Christians or Jews).

Dominick Mastrangelo reports for The Hill:

The conservative commentator wondered out loud if it was “always the plan” to go to war with Iran, saying “you don’t want to be a conspiracy nut, but like, clearly, there were signs of low character, we knew that, but there are tons of people of low character who, like, outperform their character.” 

A former Fox News host, Carlson campaigned for Trump ahead of the 2024 election and hosted him for an interview during the first Republican primary debate that election cycle.

But since U.S. military operations in and around Iran started earlier this year, Carlson has turned on Trump and blasted him for his rhetoric toward Iran and Islam.

Here's Carlson apologizing for his part in getting Trump elected:

Recommended

Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

To give you a little better idea of what the atmosphere in the room was like, here's Carlson's brother saying that the United States has now become North Korea under Trump:

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TUCKER CARLSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)
Sam J.
COUP?! DataRepublican Drops Receipts in BOMBSHELL Thread About Why Pete Hegseth Is REALLY Being Targeted
Sam J.
Talking Skit: Jake Tapper Puts in Scripted Appearance on Colbert to Promote WHCD Protest Against Trump
Warren Squire
Obama Bro Says Jewish Insider ‘Intentionally Misinterpreted’ Chris Murphy’s Sarcastic Tweet
Brett T.
Mouth-Breather Makes BIG DEAL About How SORE-EE He Is About Voting for Trump (There's Just 1 BIG Problem)
Sam J.
Tim Walz: Democrats Would Win the ‘Battle of Ideas’ Against Republicans If Their Messaging Were Better
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS) Sam J.
Advertisement