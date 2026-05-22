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Hunter Biden Giving Candace Owens Biblical Counsel (and Making Her Squirm) Wasn't on the 2026 Bingo Card

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

In all of the stories of 2026 so far, the one with the headline 'Hunter Biden shares a personal prayer with Candace Owens in a quiet, intimate moment' has to be the most bizarre. 

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The fact neither of them caught fire or lightning didn't strike the studio proves God is indeed, a merciful God.

Hunter found that prayer during one of his all-night drug induced manic sessions. Probably.

If the truth hurts, say ow.

The Word of God should convict us all. We all fall short. These two discussing the Bible is just a tad uncomfortable.

It's just a bit on the nose.

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Not sure that Candace is humble enough to reflect on that Scripture and her own behavior, but she heard it.

Unfortunately, Hunter is also a massive narcissist and it's impossible for him to do good that is not self-serving.

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May the Holy Spirit convict her to her core.

Hunter is a Democrat, after all. 

Isn't that the truth.

The blind leading the blind.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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BIBLE CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN

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