Hunter Biden Giving Candace Owens Biblical Counsel (and Making Her Squirm) Wasn't on the 2026 Bingo Card

In all of the stories of 2026 so far, the one with the headline 'Hunter Biden shares a personal prayer with Candace Owens in a quiet, intimate moment' has to be the most bizarre.

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This is the funniest clip of Candace’s interview with Hunter Biden. 🤣😂😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/oRwSnEQhCI — Sarcastic Liberty 🇺🇸 (@SarcasticLiberT) May 22, 2026

The fact neither of them caught fire or lightning didn't strike the studio proves God is indeed, a merciful God.

What a lovely prayer https://t.co/a5QDu6p2NO — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) May 22, 2026

Hunter found that prayer during one of his all-night drug induced manic sessions. Probably.

Hunter reads, “For wherever there is jealousy and selfish ambition, there you will find disorder and evil of every kind.”



Candace is visibly uncomfortable.



She either suspected that he’d try to use the verse against her or she recognized herself in it (even unconsciously). https://t.co/nT3H1WJQGg — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) May 22, 2026

If the truth hurts, say ow.

Candace got OWNED by the word of god!!! 🤣🙏🙏 https://t.co/YGMQxZkcRC — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) May 22, 2026

The Word of God should convict us all. We all fall short. These two discussing the Bible is just a tad uncomfortable.

It's just a bit on the nose.

Crying. The music …”hello darkness my old friend… I’ve come to talk with you again ..” 😂😮‍💨 https://t.co/4KxPuqZUN2 — Shady (@shadyladykady) May 22, 2026

This video is proof that God can use anyone to do His work…even Hunter Biden. https://t.co/y757Hxc7zN — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) May 22, 2026

Not sure that Candace is humble enough to reflect on that Scripture and her own behavior, but she heard it.

My conspiracy theory is Hunter Biden is team Erika Kirk, conned his way onto Candace Owen’s podcast because he wants to help her with her narcissistic obsession and read this prayer to get in her head.



That would be really funny. https://t.co/RbMegeVeJq — 🦅 AlaskaBird (anti-commie)🇺🇸 (@AlaskaBird__) May 22, 2026

Unfortunately, Hunter is also a massive narcissist and it's impossible for him to do good that is not self-serving.

It’s even funnier when you realize Hunter Biden is reading from James 3 and read what comes before these verses.🤭



I must know who told Hunter to read that prayer???



James 3: “Not many of you should become teachers, my fellow believers, because you know that we who teach will… https://t.co/RbMegeVeJq — 🦅 AlaskaBird (anti-commie)🇺🇸 (@AlaskaBird__) May 22, 2026

God works in mysterious ways. https://t.co/w6Oiw0RXqi — Reseth (@ResethO) May 22, 2026

😂@RealCandaceO knew this was describing her perfectly as soon as he started reading it. Her demons were so disturbed and it showed on her face. https://t.co/rdGNfemqM1 — Deb (@SimplyGo2Deb) May 22, 2026

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May the Holy Spirit convict her to her core.

God literally speaking through the mouth of an ass (donkey) https://t.co/GY62Dui0MW — Lil' Mandee (@LilMandee86) May 22, 2026

Hunter is a Democrat, after all.

when Hunter Biden is the voice of reason and sanity....you've pretty much hit rock bottom Candace — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) May 22, 2026

Isn't that the truth.

I wonder if the person that gave it to Hunter Biden wanted him to read it to her because he believes Candace is the demon🤔

And he knew crackhead Biden wouldn’t catch onto that fact that it was meant for her. OMG CandyO’s face when he is reading it😂 — Cecilia (@tamragu) May 22, 2026

I had the exact same thought. 🤣 I don’t know that I think he was trolling her. — Sarcastic Liberty 🇺🇸 (@SarcasticLiberT) May 22, 2026

The blind leading the blind.

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