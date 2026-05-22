Hunter Biden and Candace Owens Seem to Agree That All the Assassination Attempts on Trump Were Staged

We've reached the "Hunter Biden is a guest on the podcast of Candace Owens" portion of our 2026 political adventure, and part of what played out next is, frankly, not very surprising in a pitiful kind of way.

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The Owens episode featuring Biden must have been sponsored by Reynolds Wrap, because the tinfoil hats were quite prominent during a segment about the assassination attempts on Trump—or, according to these two, the likely staged attempts:

Hunter Biden and Candace seem to agree that the Trump assassination attempts were staged:



“We’re supposed to believe he survived 4 assassination attempts? The first president that’s ever survived four assassination attempts?” pic.twitter.com/yNIEThM5p3 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 21, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: Hunter Biden and Candace Owens are in total agreement that Donald Trump did NOT survive 4 assassination attempts



“We’re supposed to BELIEVE he survived 4 assassination attempts? The first president?" 🤡



Leftist violence is REAL. It happened.pic.twitter.com/97y4Hpdlrf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

Call us crazy, but we think the attempts were totally real and caused at least in part by the unhinged rhetoric from the Left and media (as always, pardon the redundancy). The "attempts were staged" people tend to come across as being more upset that one of them didn't succeed.

So he is suggesting his Father's FBI, DOJ, SS, DHS, and CIA all helped staged Trump's assassination attempt to help him win in 2024? — Eric Deters (@bulllaw) May 22, 2026

People have been shot and killed during these attempts that Owens and Biden call staged. Is the guy who's in custody after the WHCD shooting just a Trump fan who was willing to either die or go to jail for life over a "staged" attempt? In Florida, Ryan Routh was sentenced to life in prison for attempting to assassinate Trump, but we're supposed to believe he was just trying to help stage an attack? Please.

LOL!

A more relevant line of questioning for Hunter would have been "you know who that baggie of coke in the White House belonged to, right?"

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it by any means possible (then, as you just read, try and deny those means were ever actually used).

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