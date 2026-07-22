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'Utter Contempt': NYT’s Jonathan Swan Claims Trump Sees Britain As Weak and Europe As Pathetic

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on July 22, 2026
AngieArtist

Welp, this was quite a podcast interview with Jonathan Swan of the New York Times.

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Well, if the truth hurts, say ow. 

It's a whole lot of people, actually. 

What do you do?

Surely, Trump and his administration have good things to say about Europe, too. 

Well, that's weird.

That's also a good way to put it. 

They are kind of a mess. 

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He just wants more for Europe than it wants for itself.

It's like a parent watching the child flail around and waste all their talents.

That was a big clue.

That's pretty clear.

That's unfortunate. 

When Trump is right, he's right.  

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This is more precise.

Trump wants them to pay their fair share and they don't like that. That seems like a them problem, actually. 

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DONALD TRUMP EUROPEAN UNION THE NEW YORK TIMES UNITED KINGDOM

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