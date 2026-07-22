'Utter Contempt': NYT’s Jonathan Swan Claims Trump Sees Britain As Weak and Europe As Pathetic

Welp, this was quite a podcast interview with Jonathan Swan of the New York Times.

💥NEW: Jonathan Swan tells British Podcast Host Alastair Campbell how TRUMP views his country🇬🇧



"The group of people around Trump — including Donald Trump — have utter contempt for Europe ... They view Britain as weak, ungovernable, fragmented, almost PATHETIC." pic.twitter.com/up6NNn71OP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 22, 2026

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Well, if the truth hurts, say ow.

It's a whole lot of people, actually.

What do you do?

Why is Jonathan Swan trying to cause problems between the US and Britain? Many people around Trump believe that the people of Britain are top notch, top tier, and in general, swell people. It's only the British government that is the problem. — SherryK☀️ (@Unityplzz) July 22, 2026

Surely, Trump and his administration have good things to say about Europe, too.

Well, that's weird.

Serious? Simply atrocious and bizarre at best. — MauiSurfsUp (@SurfsMaui) July 22, 2026

That's also a good way to put it.

The correct view. — Matt Sweetwood (@MSweetwood) July 22, 2026

They are kind of a mess.

All very true. Europe is the ultimate cucked continent. They haven't been in charge of there destiny since WW2. — MAGA Monarchist (@MAGAMonarchy) July 22, 2026

This is breaking news to absolutely no one. — Andrew McCann (@andymccann) July 22, 2026

He just wants more for Europe than it wants for itself.

It's like a parent watching the child flail around and waste all their talents.

That isn't news. Rubio famously said to them "we will not preside over your decline" — ZEAK14 (@ZEAK141126931) July 22, 2026

That was a big clue.

“We in America have no interest whatsoever in being the polite and orderly caretakers of the west’s managed decline” -GOATSOS Marco Rubio — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) July 22, 2026

That's pretty clear.

Well, we are all on the same page then. — Banjew George (@phil31856416117) July 22, 2026

Most of your European leaders are being controlled by the world economic forum. — MX (@MxCl74613523) July 22, 2026

That's unfortunate.

He's right ... — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) July 22, 2026

No lies detected. — Anticommie Ant (@ncbscotts) July 22, 2026

When Trump is right, he's right.

as does everyone else...the EU is pathetic — NoOne (@NoOne30051497) July 22, 2026

No one in their right mind has contempt for Europe. We do have contempt for many of Europe's current political leaders and the Left wing policies they have implemented. With current birth rates and immigration rates, Europe will be predominantly Muslim in less than 50 years. — JMG (@JMark5977) July 22, 2026

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This is more precise.

Trump pushed Europe to pay its share in NATO and wants fair trade deals. Complaints and name calling are childish. — Carrie Shawver (@shawver16314) July 22, 2026

Trump wants them to pay their fair share and they don't like that. That seems like a them problem, actually.

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