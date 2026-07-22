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Mamdani Claims Rejecting ICC Is ‘Might Makes Right’ and International Bodies Can Override U.S. Law

justmindy
justmindy | 1:39 PM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

America is not a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Other countries also do not 'honor' ICC warrants including China, Israel and Russia. America is accountable to America, as it should be. 

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Zohran Mamdani seems to think that is America believing 'might equals right' and he does not agree with that. Oh, well.

Guess what, pal? You live in the United States, so you can wish in one hand and p**p in the other and see which fills up first. 

We don't have to arrest people for ICC warrants. Also, we will arrest people (like Maduro) if we believe they've committed crimes against Americans. 

He should be denaturalized and deported. There is no way this person is safe to keep in America. One rotten apple ruins the whole bunch and he is actively plotting against American principles.

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Point and laugh.

Honestly, America deserves to know who approved his citizenship. America has the right to look at his paperwork and determine if he lied because if he told Immigration all of the things he believes and they still allowed him to become a citizen, there are big problems. 

Bill Clinton signed on to be part of ICC when it started. The Senate failed to ratify it, so the United States did not become a party. George Bush 'unsigned' the agreement and made it very clear we would not be part of the ICC nor honor its warrants. People like Mamdani want the Left to be able to turn over people they hate (like Republicans) to the international courts. That's terrifying.

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It's the definition of sedition. 

With a quickness.

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BILL CLINTON DONALD TRUMP INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT RUSSIA USA ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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