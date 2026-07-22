Mamdani Claims Rejecting ICC Is ‘Might Makes Right’ and International Bodies Can Override U.S. Law

America is not a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Other countries also do not 'honor' ICC warrants including China, Israel and Russia. America is accountable to America, as it should be.

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Zohran Mamdani seems to think that is America believing 'might equals right' and he does not agree with that. Oh, well.

Mamdani is asked if he thinks laws from the "international bodies" override U.S. law



He basically says yes pic.twitter.com/bh7IMcURrY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2026

Guess what, pal? You live in the United States, so you can wish in one hand and p**p in the other and see which fills up first.

We don't have to arrest people for ICC warrants. Also, we will arrest people (like Maduro) if we believe they've committed crimes against Americans.

This is 100% disqualifying as an American public official.



He thinks “international law” is more valid than the US constitution. And don’t forget, he was sworn in on a Quran.



Every Democrat will be taking this psychotic position by 2028. https://t.co/fd6S42xGJB — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 22, 2026

He should be denaturalized and deported. There is no way this person is safe to keep in America. One rotten apple ruins the whole bunch and he is actively plotting against American principles.

Point and laugh.

Denaturalize and deport. How has it gotten this far? https://t.co/fQtYYj48JB — Jacqueline Toboroff 🇺🇸 (@jacquetnyc) July 22, 2026

Honestly, America deserves to know who approved his citizenship. America has the right to look at his paperwork and determine if he lied because if he told Immigration all of the things he believes and they still allowed him to become a citizen, there are big problems.

Understand what the left wants to do here. They know they can't prosecute administration officials under American law. So they want to sign up for the Rome Statute, have a foreign kangaroo court indict Trump/Rubio/Hegseth for "crimes against humanity," and then extradite them. https://t.co/t7hGj5dxXi — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 22, 2026

When they say "I want to sign on to the International Criminal Court" you should hear "I want to betray my countrymen to foreign third-worldists." — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 22, 2026

Bill Clinton signed on to be part of ICC when it started. The Senate failed to ratify it, so the United States did not become a party. George Bush 'unsigned' the agreement and made it very clear we would not be part of the ICC nor honor its warrants. People like Mamdani want the Left to be able to turn over people they hate (like Republicans) to the international courts. That's terrifying.

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The dude is literally trying to subvert our national sovereignty by surrendering us to a one-world government.



This is called sedition. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 22, 2026

It's the definition of sedition.

It should be straightforward to conclude from this that he has violated the oath he took, on a Koran to boot, to uphold the US Constitution when he became Mayor. Trump better wise up and look into how to handle this rapidly spreading poison. — Isaacat Newton (@catpotwine) July 22, 2026

With a quickness.

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