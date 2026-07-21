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Even a Senior Mamdani Administration Official Says There's No Way He's Arresting Benjamin Netanyahu

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

As Twitchy reported last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he was having an "active conversation" with his legal team about the possibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he steps foot in the city in September for the UN General Assembly. Never mind U.S. law—Mamdani is following the will of the International Criminal Court, which has put out a warrant for Netanyahu's arrest for war crimes against the Palestinians.

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On Monday, President Donald Trump made it clear on Truth Social that Netanyahu would not be arrested "in any way, shape, or form."

We think Mamdani thinks a little too highly of his position as a mayor.

As our own Just Mindy reported, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig called Mamdani's threats a joke and said it was "utterly ridiculous for the mayor of New York City to even suggest that he might have the authority to order the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu or any visiting foreign head of state."

Politico managed to get a Mamdani administration official to admit that "there’s no way in hell the admin is arresting Netanyahu."

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Joe Anuta, Chris Sommerfeldt, and Leah Clark report for Politico:

Mamdani’s office and the Law Department declined to point to any legal rationale that would empower the city to arrest Netanyahu. But a senior administration official, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the mayor, told Playbook there’s already a sense internally that the NYPD won’t attempt to arrest Netanyahu.

“There’s no way in hell the admin is arresting Netanyahu,” said the official. “Not sure why we keep discussing it.”

On the other hand, Mamdani’s continued focus on arresting Netanyahu serves a political purpose for him even if he can’t ultimately put the Israeli premier behind bars.

“Law and order leftism: arrest Benjamin Netanyahu,” Gustavo Gordillo, a co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America’s New York City chapter, wrote on X over the weekend in cheering on Mamdani’s comments.

So it's all performative nonsense for his fellow Democratic Socialists.

His wife, Rama Duwaji, probably keeps nagging him to do something.

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He can "explore" it all he wants and have as many "active conversations" as he wants—it's not happening.

Mamdani puts the International Criminal Court above U.S. law: noted.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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