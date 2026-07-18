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Mamdani Holding 'Active Conversation' on Legality of Arresting Netanyahu at the UN This September

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 18, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sat for an interview with The New York Times and was asked about his campaign promise to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes were he ever to set foot in New York. Netanyahu is expected to be at the UN General Assembly in September, and Mamdani was asked what he would do to fulfil his campaign promise. His answer: He would do whatever the law allowed. Meaning? Meaning that he's having active conversations with the city's lawyers to find a way to arrest Netanyahu.

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Mamdani can have all of the active conversations with city officials that he wants, if that's how he chooses to waste his time. He knows he can't do a thing—this is all performative nonsense, delivered with a smug smile.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISRAEL NEW YORK UNITED NATIONS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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