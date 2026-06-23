Come On, Baby, Take a Ride With Me... In My Taxpayer-Funded NYPD SUV: Campaign Perks in Mamdani's NYC

Must be nice to be a 'Socialist' (Commie) running for office in Mamdani's New York City.
@SamAntar why is @ZohranKMamdani allowing his endorsed candidate to use a @NYPDnews @NYCMayorsOffice @NYCMayor @nycgov car. Is that legal? They snuck out the back after their photo op event because of myself and Raul. 6/22/26. @enforcelawsNYC @EricsRambles @ImMeme0 @david_sivella pic.twitter.com/7ZnMOraaAK— Christopher Leon Johnson(Leon Christopher Johnson) (@Chrislejohnyc) June 23, 2026
Darializa was given a Mayor's escort in his SUV around town in the hours before Election Day.
Communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is allowing his endorsed DSA candidate, Darializa Avila Chevalier, to use a taxpayer-funded city vehicle complete with a security escort.— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 23, 2026
A blatant abuse of public resources for campaign favors. A classic ethics violation.
The rules for… https://t.co/fsH56V72yK pic.twitter.com/7PGWVE7L8i
The other candidates would probably love that treatment.
.@ZohranKMamdani, while you’re driving @DarializaforNY from one campaign stop to the next in your taxpayer-funded NYPD SUV, I looked up a few laws and ethics rules you may want to review. I may quiz you on them later.— Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezforny) June 23, 2026
- NYC Charter §2604(b)(2): Prohibits using City resources for… https://t.co/uQOurjUb9l
There are rules against it, but Mamdani is a militant Islamist so no charges will be brought. The Democrats run New York and they are too scared of that group.
Clear & Blatant misuse of taxpayer funds. Why do Socialist candidates get chauffeured around and protected by the NYPD? @NYCMayor @NYC_DOI? https://t.co/ElSDlHGvrl— John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) June 23, 2026
Because they are better than regular people. Just ask them.
She has a full official security detail and a convoy of SUVS. https://t.co/L28b6we3st— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2026
And she's not even in office yet.
Can you please investigate this, @NYC_DOI? https://t.co/hUP2CDi7Mb— Strawberry Fields 🇺🇸🗽 (@Strawberry_Flds) June 23, 2026
They won't. This is New York and the Commies are in charge now.
@EspaillatNY @GovKathyHochul— The Jewish Katniss (@themockingjew) June 23, 2026
He is actively abusing his authority and undermining you and the will of the people of NY.
DO NOT LET HIM. https://t.co/24HrPv2it9
The results will be out later today (or in the next few months or so if they count as slow as California).
So @NYCMayor Mamdani is using his official NYPD taxpayer funded vehicle to chauffeur around @DarializaforNY from one campaign stop the next.— Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) June 23, 2026
A clear violation of city ethics and rules.
Will any reporter ask him about it? @katie_honan pic.twitter.com/FmgrV3FLAM
The rules don't able to the elites in Socialism, you see.
Have to admit that having the Mayor's NYPD Detail at your disposal while running for Congress and making campaign stops is absolutely ethical. There is nothing to see here because Saint Mamdani can do no wrong. And that is precisely why the media will ignore it and not ask why… https://t.co/nsqkcIjGA6— J.C. Polanco, Esq. (@JCPolancoNYC) June 23, 2026
Saint Zohran and his wicked wife can do no wrong.
Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.
Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member