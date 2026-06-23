Come On, Baby, Take a Ride With Me... In My Taxpayer-Funded NYPD SUV: Campaign Perks in Mamdani's NYC

Must be nice to be a 'Socialist' (Commie) running for office in Mamdani's New York City.

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Darializa was given a Mayor's escort in his SUV around town in the hours before Election Day.

Communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is allowing his endorsed DSA candidate, Darializa Avila Chevalier, to use a taxpayer-funded city vehicle complete with a security escort.



A blatant abuse of public resources for campaign favors. A classic ethics violation.



The rules for… https://t.co/fsH56V72yK pic.twitter.com/7PGWVE7L8i — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 23, 2026

The other candidates would probably love that treatment.

.@ZohranKMamdani, while you’re driving @DarializaforNY from one campaign stop to the next in your taxpayer-funded NYPD SUV, I looked up a few laws and ethics rules you may want to review. I may quiz you on them later.



- NYC Charter §2604(b)(2): Prohibits using City resources for… https://t.co/uQOurjUb9l — Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezforny) June 23, 2026

There are rules against it, but Mamdani is a militant Islamist so no charges will be brought. The Democrats run New York and they are too scared of that group.

Clear & Blatant misuse of taxpayer funds. Why do Socialist candidates get chauffeured around and protected by the NYPD? @NYCMayor @NYC_DOI? https://t.co/ElSDlHGvrl — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) June 23, 2026

Because they are better than regular people. Just ask them.

She has a full official security detail and a convoy of SUVS. https://t.co/L28b6we3st — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2026

And she's not even in office yet.

They won't. This is New York and the Commies are in charge now.

@EspaillatNY @GovKathyHochul

He is actively abusing his authority and undermining you and the will of the people of NY.

DO NOT LET HIM. https://t.co/24HrPv2it9 — The Jewish Katniss (@themockingjew) June 23, 2026

The results will be out later today (or in the next few months or so if they count as slow as California).

So @NYCMayor Mamdani is using his official NYPD taxpayer funded vehicle to chauffeur around @DarializaforNY from one campaign stop the next.



A clear violation of city ethics and rules.



Will any reporter ask him about it? @katie_honan pic.twitter.com/FmgrV3FLAM — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) June 23, 2026

The rules don't able to the elites in Socialism, you see.

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Have to admit that having the Mayor's NYPD Detail at your disposal while running for Congress and making campaign stops is absolutely ethical. There is nothing to see here because Saint Mamdani can do no wrong. And that is precisely why the media will ignore it and not ask why… https://t.co/nsqkcIjGA6 — J.C. Polanco, Esq. (@JCPolancoNYC) June 23, 2026

Saint Zohran and his wicked wife can do no wrong.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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