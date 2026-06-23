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Come On, Baby, Take a Ride With Me... In My Taxpayer-Funded NYPD SUV: Campaign Perks in Mamdani's NYC

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Must be nice to be a 'Socialist' (Commie) running for office in Mamdani's New York City.

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Darializa was given a Mayor's escort in his SUV around town in the hours before Election Day. 

The other candidates would probably love that treatment.

There are rules against it, but Mamdani is a militant Islamist so no charges will be brought. The Democrats run New York and they are too scared of that group.

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Because they are better than regular people. Just ask them.

And she's not even in office yet.

They won't. This is New York and the Commies are in charge now.

The results will be out later today (or in the next few months or so if they count as slow as California).

The rules don't able to the elites in Socialism, you see. 

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Saint Zohran and his wicked wife can do no wrong. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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