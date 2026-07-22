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Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There, Your Family Fled'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on July 22, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Rep. Mark Pocan is a fat, bald guy representing Wisconsin who just went on a propaganda trip with some other Leftists to Cuba. As a result, he thinks he's qualified to comment on the quality of life there and also to declare Marco Rubio's report on the country as 'stupid'.

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Surely, Cuban officials were completely truthful with their American guests and they weren't fed a whole bunch of BS at all.

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Now Pocan thinks he's an expert on Cuban foreign relations and he's going to educate everyone about it.

Pocan even said he knows more about Cuba than Marco Rubio. Rubio's family is from Cuba and fled a horrific regime, but whatever, Pocan.

Democrats always think they are the experts after reading a paper or going on a trip. They are so vapid and shallow.

It's almost like Communists use propaganda to trick naive people.

To be fair, there is quite a bit of competition in Congress. There is AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Maxwell Frost, but this guy might actually take the top prize. 

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Maybe, he thinks those are good things.

Well, he seems very dumb.

Leftists are infesting all the states.

They confirm it every single day.

Also, everyone can read really well!

Tags:

COMMUNISM CUBA MARCO RUBIO WISCONSIN

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