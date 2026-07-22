Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There, Your Family Fled'

Rep. Mark Pocan is a fat, bald guy representing Wisconsin who just went on a propaganda trip with some other Leftists to Cuba. As a result, he thinks he's qualified to comment on the quality of life there and also to declare Marco Rubio's report on the country as 'stupid'.

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Last week, @repdeliaramirez, @RepDexterOR, @RepTeresaLF, and I got back from a fact-finding trip to Cuba. Cubans are suffering from a humanitarian crisis because of the decades-long American embargo and current fuel blockade.



Yet, the State Department just published a… pic.twitter.com/pZ1DvOpj0C — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) July 22, 2026

I just got back from a fact-finding trip to Cuba. America’s blockade is crushing the Cuban people.



Our boot is on the their throat and for over 65 years of blockading their government, this policy is not working. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over… pic.twitter.com/J6SrsYp9OD — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) July 21, 2026

Surely, Cuban officials were completely truthful with their American guests and they weren't fed a whole bunch of BS at all.

POCAN: You've never been to Cuba, I'm not taking your advice.



WALTZ: I hope that you wouldn't allow your visits to be used for Cuban regime propaganda.



POCAN: Marco Rubio has never been to Cuba, so many others who have strong opinions.



WALTZ: His entire family is from Cuba. pic.twitter.com/tlKp87kHDf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2026

Now Pocan thinks he's an expert on Cuban foreign relations and he's going to educate everyone about it.

Pocan even said he knows more about Cuba than Marco Rubio. Rubio's family is from Cuba and fled a horrific regime, but whatever, Pocan.

Democrats always think they are the experts after reading a paper or going on a trip. They are so vapid and shallow.

A perfect example of what Rubio’s report on Cuba warned about re: Communist Cuba’s influence and espionage in America https://t.co/nUxhNZy5sI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 22, 2026

It's almost like Communists use propaganda to trick naive people.

Mark Pocan (who consistently makes a strong case for dumbest member of Congress) proves once again how he fails to have a functioning brain. This exchange is exactly the kind of thinking communist regimes love to cultivate. https://t.co/1XvBSLWYpB — Mike Marinella (@mike_marinella) July 22, 2026

To be fair, there is quite a bit of competition in Congress. There is AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Maxwell Frost, but this guy might actually take the top prize.

To @RepMarkPocan, Cuba is the loser politicians version of Epstein Island and the training camp of his radical Marxist buddies. He knows nothing else about Cuba — Cyrus S 🇺🇸 (@CyrusShares) July 22, 2026

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Maybe, he thinks those are good things.

Open mouth insert foot, dumb — Craig Reiff (@CraigReiff2) July 22, 2026

To think Cuba has gotta better in the last decade is ridiculous — Christopher🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@chrisnyc9134) July 22, 2026

Well, he seems very dumb.

How did this idiot get elected? Wisconsin used to be a relatively sane state. — Huxley's Ghost (@HuxleysGhost) July 22, 2026

Leftists are infesting all the states.

Democrats really are all this stupid. — American Patriot (@crymorelib1) July 22, 2026

They confirm it every single day.

Also, everyone can read really well!