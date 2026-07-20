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Rubio Lifts the Veil: Havana Weaponized American Radicals Against Their Own Country for Over Six Decades

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary Rubio released a report today that completely exposed the Left and their plans to destroy America. 

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This is deep and every American needs to dig into this report.

Cuba’s assault on the United States was never, at root, a quarrel over economic policy or sovereignty or even ownership of a particular territory. It was a revolution against Western civilization itself — waged, in part, via the novel and insidious method of persuading the children of the West to turn against their own inheritance.

Too many people were charmed by Obama's charisma (the same way they are with Mamdani) and overlooked who he really was.

These people are traitors.

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Bernie tries to act like the loveable old Uncle. Hardly.

So many agencies and NGOs laundering taxpayer money for Leftist causes. 

They should be viewed as enemies against America.

Red state Governors should immediately begin to reconstruct American history curricula. 

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Politics is downstream of culture.

Oh, that's her and also she really filters her Twitter avi.

Every single one. 

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ANTIFA BERNIE SANDERS COMMUNISM CUBA MARCO RUBIO

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