Rubio Lifts the Veil: Havana Weaponized American Radicals Against Their Own Country for Over Six Decades

Secretary Rubio released a report today that completely exposed the Left and their plans to destroy America.

For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States.



The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country.



The American people deserve to know.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 20, 2026

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This is deep and every American needs to dig into this report.

Cuba’s assault on the United States was never, at root, a quarrel over economic policy or sovereignty or even ownership of a particular territory. It was a revolution against Western civilization itself — waged, in part, via the novel and insidious method of persuading the children of the West to turn against their own inheritance.

Obama launched his first run from the living room of the weather underground. Marxist from the start. pic.twitter.com/qWsWR5EcVl — X.Crystal (@RedPanda6471) July 20, 2026

Too many people were charmed by Obama's charisma (the same way they are with Mamdani) and overlooked who he really was.

I’m a big believer in seeing is believing, so here is a National Network on Cuba co-chair praising Cuban intelligence earlier this year.



NNOC is identified in this report as a U.S. counterpart to Cuba’s state-run ICAP.https://t.co/2KWfR5sHpL — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) July 20, 2026

These people are traitors.

I would say that for more than six decades, the Cuban regime has enjoyed the support of American radicals and communists, including Angela Davis, Karen Bass, Bernie Sanders, and Barack Obama. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) July 20, 2026

Bernie tries to act like the loveable old Uncle. Hardly.

Thank you for leading this report.



It’s so important that your agency is shining a spotlight on Antifa legal nonprofit the National Lawyers Guild and its links to terrorism, terrorists and Cuban state interests.



The NLG has chapters across nearly all law programs at both… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 20, 2026

So many agencies and NGOs laundering taxpayer money for Leftist causes.

Thank you, Secretary Rubio! From the details of this report it appears that the Cuban intelligence service has captured the American far-left activist ecosystem, including the DSA, which is where they subvert elections.



This network must be dismantled.https://t.co/8T77zSQ0Ef — 🇺🇸 Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) July 20, 2026

They should be viewed as enemies against America.

I am learning a lot from this report. Feeling angry that my K-12 education did such a poor job of teaching about our foreign adversaries. pic.twitter.com/zJ67ZQvWUJ — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) July 20, 2026

Red state Governors should immediately begin to reconstruct American history curricula.

Let's not forget how many Hollywood movies and tv shows have glamorized these American-hating terrorists. Add others in the replies.

- Che (2008, Soderbergh two-part epic with Benicio del Toro)

- Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

- The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution… — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) July 20, 2026

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Politics is downstream of culture.

Oh, that's her and also she really filters her Twitter avi.

All roads lead to Obama. pic.twitter.com/iagu8cFTM3 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) July 20, 2026

Every single one.

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