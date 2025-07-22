'Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go!' Protesters Gather In Futile Attempt to Save CBS'...
Orange Kryptonite? James Gunn Appears to Be Blaming Trump for Lagging Superman Movie Box Office Overseas

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on July 22, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

James Gunn’s 'Superman' is still soaring in U.S. theaters but is facing some box office Kryptonite overseas. No, not the traditional Green Kryptonite that saps the powers of The Last Son of Krypton. This is a new Orange Kryptonite, which makes foreign moviegoers develop anti-American sentiment and scares them away from the latest DC movie featuring Supes.

Here are more details. (READ)

James Gunn says "anti-American sentiment around the world right now" is not helping #Superman at the global box office.

“We’re definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally, but internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are. So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most," Gunn told Rolling Stone. “Superman is not a known commodity in some places. He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming.”

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Superman is one of the most recognizable fictional characters in the world. No one is buying that he is not a ‘known commodity’ across the globe.

Some posters say that making Superman less American may have backfired on Gunn and Warner Bros.

Gunn could have played up Superman’s past focus on patriotism.

Posters point to Tom Cruise’s wildly successful 'Top Gun: Maverick' as a mega-America-focused movie that crowds flocked to everywhere.

Commenters can read between Gunn’s lines.

Which brings us to Orange Kryptonite. Posters say Gunn is really blaming President Donald Trump for his film’s lagging ticket sales overseas.

We know that’s never going to happen when Gunn and others can just fall back on ‘Orange Kryptonite bad.’ It doesn’t take a Brainiac to see that.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

