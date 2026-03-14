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Gavin Newsom Gets Covered in His Own Receipts While Trying to Blame Trump for High Energy Prices in CA

Doug P. | 2:15 PM on March 14, 2026
Meme

Recently California Gov. Gavin Newsom said something that'll make a great beginning of GOP ads in 2028 if he does indeed run for president:

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The rest of the hypothetical Republican ad would of course be many of the lies this guy has told. 

That and so much more is what makes claims and blame deflection like this so incredibly pathetic:

Newsom's doing the hot dog meme again!

Do even Democrats ever get tired of Newsom's lies and projection? It should be considered an insult. 

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Newsom doesn't have nearly enough shame to realize he should take ALL the seats on the issue of energy prices. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while disgusting Dems like Gavin Newsom try and project problems THEY created onto the president.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Become a VIP member and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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