Gavin Newsom Gets Covered in His Own Receipts While Trying to Blame Trump for High Energy Prices in CA

Recently California Gov. Gavin Newsom said something that'll make a great beginning of GOP ads in 2028 if he does indeed run for president:

Newsom: "There is nothing I dislike more than the politician that sits there and lies to you. We all just sit there rolling our eyes." pic.twitter.com/cg6dupzFG9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2025

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The rest of the hypothetical Republican ad would of course be many of the lies this guy has told.

That and so much more is what makes claims and blame deflection like this so incredibly pathetic:

Trump knew his war with Iran would raise gas prices.



Now he wants to illegally resurrect a pipeline shut down by courts and facing criminal charges. And it won't even cut prices.



I refuse to let Trump sacrifice Californians, our environment, or our $51 billion coastal economy. https://t.co/CcfqgzJZFm — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 14, 2026

Newsom's doing the hot dog meme again!

“We’re all trying to find the guy who did this” pic.twitter.com/IoK8EQAgyb — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 14, 2026

Do even Democrats ever get tired of Newsom's lies and projection? It should be considered an insult.

The entire Gavin Newsom thing relies on thinking everyone is as dumb as he is. https://t.co/t1I2PXuQu1 pic.twitter.com/GTesIt4YZi — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 14, 2026

You literally forced refineries to leave California for EV mandates causing prices to skyrocket



How stupid do you think people are? L



We know you think black people cant read pic.twitter.com/UJlGGEM0ec — DanielDubs (@danieldubs) March 14, 2026

Of all the people in the world, if you are indeed a person, you are the absolute last that should be interjecting on gas prices. https://t.co/E8ZfE72qkK — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 14, 2026

Newsom doesn't have nearly enough shame to realize he should take ALL the seats on the issue of energy prices.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while disgusting Dems like Gavin Newsom try and project problems THEY created onto the president.

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