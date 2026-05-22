Deflection Level: Expert. Newsom Blames Chevron for Prices His Policies Created

Nothing like starting a holiday weekend by attacking a business you don't like. Such is life for Gavin Newsom.

Californians, if you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend, be sure to AVOID Chevron.



Pro tip: unbranded gas comes from the same refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines, and it meets the same state standards to keep your engine running clean, even if it doesn’t have a fancy… pic.twitter.com/FMTnNHE0Bn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 21, 2026

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It seems wrong to use your official government account to tell citizens to not buy from a specific company.

Governor Newsom is crashing out bc Chevron has been informing people that California taxes are the reason Californians pay significantly higher gas prices than everyone else. https://t.co/vWTbFV6t3t pic.twitter.com/LSFGsqMvUK — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) May 21, 2026

Apparently, he is mad Chevron is telling consumers the truth.

Californians, it's not @Chevron you should boycott, it's Democrat politicians. They're the ones who make gas $2.00 a gallon higher here.



Vote for Change - Vote Steve Hilton! https://t.co/ap3BGK6Sje — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 22, 2026

Pro tip:



Don't take Pro tips from a Politician who hasn't driven himself anywhere since 2004. https://t.co/3m6Rk7I40u — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) May 22, 2026

Also, he and his wife have enriched themselves off of politics for years so they don't even notice the price of gas anymore.

#BREAKING So the CA Governors Press team has decided to pick a fight with the 3rd largest oil company on the planet.



Happy Freaking Thursday. https://t.co/1mET71oXcE — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) May 21, 2026

“AVOID Chevron” ? Incredible leadership from a guy who turned gas into a luxury item.



Hardworking Californians are out here choosing between gas and groceries heading into a holiday weekend, and the @cagovernor thinks this is some kind of clap-back.



CA gas is over $6 because… https://t.co/EsGQ45nkuU — Kate Sanchez (@KateSanchezCA) May 22, 2026

Forget going on a road trip family vacation this summer when gas prices are that high.

Prediction: Chevron stations will be very, very busy. https://t.co/kPk6oubSE5 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 21, 2026

Weird …. Chevron pays taxes and employs many California residents. https://t.co/8Ycg7gGwe7 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 22, 2026

Clearly, he doesn't care about that inconvenient fact.

Way to remind everyone that Gavin's policies drove out Chevron refineries and helped drive up everyone's gas prices. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 22, 2026

LOL - I suspect this is going to increase Chevron's revenue this weekend. — Tom (@BoreGuru) May 22, 2026

You’re the reason for all of this — Loren (@SDCLoren) May 22, 2026

Let's be honest.

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This is the price of @Chevron gas in Utah. It's not Chevron, it's you pic.twitter.com/ngYsvPGKWq — Edward (@EdwardOrysiek) May 21, 2026

Boom!

Gavin wants you angry at Chevron, not Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/3x5Mx2S57V — Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) May 21, 2026

Oh, that's him.

Lmao!! Gavin doesn’t want Californians reading Chevron’s new signs. https://t.co/xmCOcEWJL7 — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) May 21, 2026





The politics of distraction! Look over here.

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