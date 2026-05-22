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Deflection Level: Expert. Newsom Blames Chevron for Prices His Policies Created

justmindy
justmindy | 12:10 PM on May 22, 2026
Grok

Nothing like starting a holiday weekend by attacking a business you don't like. Such is life for Gavin Newsom.

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It seems wrong to use your official government account to tell citizens to not buy from a specific company.

Apparently, he is mad Chevron is telling consumers the truth.

Also, he and his wife have enriched themselves off of politics for years so they don't even notice the price of gas anymore.

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Forget going on a road trip family vacation this summer when gas prices are that high.

Clearly, he doesn't care about that inconvenient fact.

Let's be honest.

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Boom!

Oh, that's him.


The politics of distraction! Look over here.

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