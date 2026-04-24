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Here Are 3 Calif. Economic Comparisons to the Nat'l Average That Gavin Newsom Will Try to Blame on Trump

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

By now we're all used to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's continual efforts to blame high energy (and other) prices in his state on President Trump. 

It goes something like this: 

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Newsom has become the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

FOX LA has some more economic realities in California that Newsom will no doubt try to blame on Trump: 

We can't wait to see how Newsom tries to pin this one on Trump. 

That's how it works in Newsom-land. 

Right!?

It all boils down to this: 

So true. In the upcoming election we'll see how badly the voters there want non-disastrous, sane leadership. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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