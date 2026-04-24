Here Are 3 Calif. Economic Comparisons to the Nat'l Average That Gavin Newsom Will Try to Blame on Trump

By now we're all used to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's continual efforts to blame high energy (and other) prices in his state on President Trump.

It goes something like this:

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Trump knew his war with Iran would raise gas prices.



Now he wants to illegally resurrect a pipeline shut down by courts and facing criminal charges. And it won't even cut prices.



I refuse to let Trump sacrifice Californians, our environment, or our $51 billion coastal economy. https://t.co/CcfqgzJZFm — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 14, 2026

Newsom has become the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

FOX LA has some more economic realities in California that Newsom will no doubt try to blame on Trump:

California residents pay about 11% more for groceries, 40% more for gas and 61% more for utilities than the national average, according to the report. https://t.co/jQj3fDNkU6 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) April 23, 2026

We can't wait to see how Newsom tries to pin this one on Trump.

I blame everyone except the party with the two decade supermajority https://t.co/wMUW7A1M6j — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 24, 2026

That's how it works in Newsom-land.

Damnit, only if Trump wasn't Governor it would be a great State. — D Reed 🇺🇸 (@G8TR1994) April 24, 2026

Right!?

It all boils down to this:

Y'all need new leadership. — Cindy (@asheborn57) April 24, 2026

So true. In the upcoming election we'll see how badly the voters there want non-disastrous, sane leadership.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin).

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