Dr. Oz Has the PERFECT Prescription for Joy Behar and the Harpies on The View



The left loves to claim that Donald Trump is an authoritarian dictator who loves nothing more than to punish his enemies with vindictive vendettas.

As with most narratives that the left tries to push, this one is absolute horse puckey.

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The truth is that Trump will work with nearly anyone, even people who have smeared and slandered him in the past, such as fellow reality TV star and Dallas Mavericks co-owner Mark Cuban. We don't need to remind Twitchy readers about how much Cuban professed to hate Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign and in its aftermath. He once compared Trump's intelligence to that of a ham sandwich. Even more cringily, Cuban went on Stephen Colbert's now-defunct late-night 'comedy' show to perform a Trump 'diss track.'

As Twitchy's Warren Squire reported this week, however, Cuban is now eagerly working with the President to help lower drug costs through the Trump Rx program and website.

And Trump didn't make Cuban bend the knee, or construct a gold statue in his honor. He simply told one joke that Cuban made a mistake by supporting Kamala Harris.

What a TYRANT!

Naturally, when the unhinged harridans at The View learned of this development, they handled it with grace and sanity.

Just kidding. Joy Behar threw a hissy fit, going so far as to try to encourage Americans not to take any drugs that were offered by Trump Rx. (We're old enough to remember when Democrats did a similar 'scientific' 180 related to the COVID vaccine.)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administration's Director of Medicaid and Medicare, had the perfect prescription for Behar and her fellow mental patients who host The View.

Well, technically, that prescription isn't ready yet, but Dr. Oz hilariously promised it would be coming soon. Watch:

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Just a little more research, ladies, and we'll soon have a treatment for your incurable disease.

😂 This Cabinet is the best Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/66ELR7cyNO — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 20, 2026

Oz's position isn't actually at the Cabinet level, but we get the idea.

And he reports to RFK, Jr., who IS a Cabinet-level official, and also another person whom the left used to adore, but now hates because he is working with the Bad Orange Man.

More like 'Dr. Oz blasts what's WRONG WITH her face.' Are we right?

Dr. Oz just gave the absolute perfect reply to these witches. https://t.co/xGg9MBGQLh — Lin505 (@Lin5051) May 21, 2026

When it comes to The View, we often spell 'witches' with a 'B', but you know. That's just us.

President Trump should sue ABC News and The View https://t.co/KHJRaSiAPv — American Brown Chick (@Mrsmmtbeauty) May 21, 2026

All jokes aside, what Behar is saying here is VERY dangerous. If nothing else, ABS's lawyers should make her read (yet another) on-air apology for sowing distrust in medicine.

Ironic, coming from the 'we believe in science' party.

@TheView @ABC @Disney When are you going to require these women to get educated on the facts. They are so unbelievably ignorant. https://t.co/iApzP4kXsH — Jan 🇺🇸 (@jan10947) May 21, 2026

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Or, we should say, Behar's words WOULD be very dangerous ... if anyone paid any attention to her lunatic rantings.

Many offered up some potential cures for TDS -- in meme form, obviously.

I have the cure!

$250.00/week or $1776.00/month pic.twitter.com/UCFQgrXUEn — 🌊 SaltyFloridian 🦈 (@Salty_Floridian) May 21, 2026

LOL.

Actually, we do have a medicine, and it's available OTC. pic.twitter.com/V5QsdjVcXa — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) May 21, 2026

My rx for TDS:

Take one giant chill pill with a tall glass of reality.



Refills: Unlimited, but only after a 24-hour X detox.



Warning: May cause common sense, independent thought, & the sudden urge to touch grass.😉 pic.twitter.com/6TRBh92mVK — mindfulbotic (@mindfulbotic) May 21, 2026

Sadly, we fear that none of these cures can help Behar.

She's too far gone.

We need to get this out right away and give it free to anyone that watches CNN MSNBC CBS ABC and other left wing propaganda networks. https://t.co/t3NZE5LzF9 — Mike Sosso (@SossoMike) May 21, 2026

If we can save just one unhinged leftie ...

Meanwhile, despite the toxic bile that Behar spews every day, Trump Rx IS saving people money on their prescriptions.

@Walmart wanted to charge me $20 for 30 day prescription.

I surfed @RealTrumpRx $13 for 90 days 🤷



Called my Dr to change to the TrumpRx compliant pharmacy.



Thank you @POTUS & Dr OZ😁 — Pride Colors=Red/White/Blue🚫Rainbow🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@LgbPatriots) May 21, 2026

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Huh. You'd think everyone would support a program that saves Americans money. (By the way, someone can tell Behar that the drugs offered on Trump Rx are the same ones other pharmacies offer.)

For the TDS-afflicted left, however, none of that matters. They don't actually care about Americans; they just hate the President.

It's not any more complicated than that.

But we wish Dr. Oz Godspeed in his quest for a cure to the debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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