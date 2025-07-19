VIP
Why Dems Are Really Upset Over Colbert's Canceling
Sen. Alex Padilla Thought a Judge Had Ordered an End to ICE’s Racial...
VIP
The 'Good Trouble Lives On' Protests Drew a Certain Demographic
You Mad, Bro? Mark Warner Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Damning Obama Russiagate Doc...
Despicable UNRWA Continues Parroting Hamas LIES About Children Dying In Gaza
Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’
Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing
Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure...
Brian Stelter Says There's a Feeling Inside the WSJ They Made an Act...
BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hir...
VIP
Former NPR Chief Defends Fellow Democrat Colbert Saying He’s 'Bipartisan' and 'Speaks Trut...
As Netflix Revives Eco-Propaganda With Live-Action 'Captain Planet,' Here's How BAD the An...
Sen. Chris Murphy Warns We Are on the Precipice of Entering a Censorship...
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a...

Flashback: Mark Cuban Calls Trump a Ham Sandwich When Comparing Intelligence

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

We write about billionaire Mark Cuban quite often, because he's always on the losing side of an argument with Elon Musk or someone much smarter than himself. If Cuban is to be believed, he was considered as a potential running-mate by Kamala Harris, but passed on the opportunity because he's "not real good at shaking hands and kissing babies." The last we reported on Cuban, we noted that Chris Cillizza and Jonathan V. Last of The Bulwark were bullish on Cuban being the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028, even though he's lumped in with several other people at 7 percent.

Advertisement

This video is old — from 2017 — but it's making the rounds on X today, and since Cuban could be the next president, we thought we'd give it another airing. Here he is speaking at the Oxford Union, addressing Donald Turmp's claim that Cuban's not smart enough to be president.

We have no evidence that Cuban hasn't lost several IQ points since this appearance.

Here's more of the exchange:

Recommended

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Imagine the country right now if Harris were president and Cuban were her vice president. We'd have all of Joe Biden's policies ramped up to destroy the nation more quickly.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park
Aaron Walker
Sen. Alex Padilla Thought a Judge Had Ordered an End to ICE’s Racial Profiling
Brett T.
You Mad, Bro? Mark Warner Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Damning Obama Russiagate Doc Dump
Amy Curtis
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hire (THREAD)
Amy Curtis
Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park Aaron Walker
Advertisement