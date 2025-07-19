Flashback: Mark Cuban Calls Trump a Ham Sandwich When Comparing Intelligence

We write about billionaire Mark Cuban quite often, because he's always on the losing side of an argument with Elon Musk or someone much smarter than himself. If Cuban is to be believed, he was considered as a potential running-mate by Kamala Harris, but passed on the opportunity because he's "not real good at shaking hands and kissing babies." The last we reported on Cuban, we noted that Chris Cillizza and Jonathan V. Last of The Bulwark were bullish on Cuban being the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028, even though he's lumped in with several other people at 7 percent.

This video is old — from 2017 — but it's making the rounds on X today, and since Cuban could be the next president, we thought we'd give it another airing. Here he is speaking at the Oxford Union, addressing Donald Turmp's claim that Cuban's not smart enough to be president.

Mark Cuban is asked who is smarter between him and Donald Trump: “That’s like asking me if I’m smarter than a ham sandwich” pic.twitter.com/Ha1LhhJFUT — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 18, 2025

We have no evidence that Cuban hasn't lost several IQ points since this appearance.

Here's more of the exchange:

I got my money on the ham sandwich. — Chuck Eacho (@sdeachoe) July 19, 2025

Sorry, but the ham sandwich has you beat. — David Rice (@TaxdocRice) July 19, 2025

Then why is Trump in his 2nd term as President, and Cuban's playing a bit part on Sharks? — Richard M (@rlmcca) July 19, 2025

A ham sandwich is way smarter than Cuban. It's not even close. — Effin Pist (@EffinPist) July 19, 2025

Mark backed Kamala. No one is dumber. — Cleopatra (@prettytoes) July 19, 2025

Definitely not the own he thinks it is 🙃 — Mr.Mugen 🤺 (@itsyukinariyo) July 18, 2025

Very intelligent answer coming from such a smart guy. — Cris (@Blackinblue5) July 19, 2025

Cuban is such a douche. — Nana1434 (@LeslieReneeCum1) July 19, 2025

Mark cuban is the dumbest billionaire out there — tonkas govner (@CGovtt) July 18, 2025

Wait is he smarter than a ham sandwich or not? The clip cut off before the answer — Propaganda Oranda (@noshtfish) July 19, 2025

Mark Cuban is a jealous little stool sample. — VMarch (@VMarch7380) July 19, 2025

Imagine the country right now if Harris were president and Cuban were her vice president. We'd have all of Joe Biden's policies ramped up to destroy the nation more quickly.

