Chris Cillizza, Bulwark Writer Bullish About Mark Cuban Being the Dem Nominee

Mark Cuban as the Democrats' 2028 presidential nominee? We don't see it, especially with all of the other wannabes like Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker salivating over the prize. Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza says he thought Cuban's chances were good, but he talked to The Bulwark's Jonathan V. Last, who's bullish on the idea.

Advertisement

I thought I was being TOO optimistic about @mcuban's chances of being the 2028 Democratic nominee.



Then I talked to @JVLast today. And he is WAY more bullish on Cuban's chances than I am.



Watch our interview at link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/HerI4proxD — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 15, 2025

That excerpt from the interview reads:

I just think Cuban has so much room to run. Democrats are desperate for their own Trump. They don't want to say that…[but] they're desperate for somebody who throws a punch and fights and Cuban feels like that. He also feels like the ‘lawful good’ version of Trump….Trump is like the ‘chaotic evil’ D&D character class. And Cuban feels like a ‘lawful good’ in ways which, frankly, 20 years ago, you wouldn't have predicted…And the big question is just what do African-American voters think about him? And if African-American voters like him and he wants to run, then he will be the nominee.

Cillizza writes, "A few weeks back, I wrote a piece making the case that Mark Cuban needed to be taken seriously as a 2028 Democratic candidate for president. And last week I put Cuban in my top 10 rankings of the Democrats who could wind up as the party's nominee."

So, Mark Cuban is the Democrats' Donald Trump.

It's amazing how many people still lack even a basic understanding of why Trump was able to run for president, especially those who supposedly earn their living commentating on politics. https://t.co/4QUrpbmyok — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 15, 2025

Donald Trump had been an ubiquitous presence in American culture for nearly four decades by the time he came down the escalator. It's the whole reason the escalator was a thing in the first place. Mark Cuban is none of those things. He is a nobody compared to Trump. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 15, 2025

"Then I talked to JV Last..." pic.twitter.com/3bqT84uPfh — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 15, 2025

Yes JV Last always has his finger on the pulse of history pic.twitter.com/VgCcwOIH0K — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 15, 2025

If anyone has his finger on the pulse of the nation, it’s JV Last. Brilliant mind. pic.twitter.com/VAZOPYBSGs — Magills (@magills_) July 15, 2025

In a 3-way primary, Mark Cuban would come in 4th. You’re as delusional as he is, good grief. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

Kiss of death for Cuban haha — DistrictAi (@districtai) July 15, 2025

This is a perfect tweet. — JJS (@jamesseegs) July 15, 2025

You talked to a deranged lunatic who has not gotten anything right in a decade and now you're bullish on Cuban? Lmao — Robert O'Brien (@RobertOBrien26) July 15, 2025

You’re both morons who have been wrong about everything for a decade. https://t.co/cITKaAFfTw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 15, 2025

So, Cuban's out, then.

***