VIP
Dismantling the Department of Education Will Emancipate Students
No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Ill...
Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street...
California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says the Texas GOP is Racist and Wants to ‘Mute...
VIP
Account Compiles Video of Dems Inciting Violence Against ICE
Thanks, Democrats! DHS Secretary Noem Says Assaults on ICE Have Increased Eightfold
Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post...
White House Agrees to Exempt Global Anti-AIDS Initiative From Cuts
Elmo Addresses X Account Hack
Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of...
HACK Aaron Rupar Continues to Deflect From Biden's Dementia With LAME Dunk on...
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish...

Chris Cillizza, Bulwark Writer Bullish About Mark Cuban Being the Dem Nominee

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 15, 2025
CNN

Mark Cuban as the Democrats' 2028 presidential nominee? We don't see it, especially with all of the other wannabes like Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker salivating over the prize. Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza says he thought Cuban's chances were good, but he talked to The Bulwark's Jonathan V. Last, who's bullish on the idea.

Advertisement

That excerpt from the interview reads:

I just think Cuban has so much room to run. Democrats are desperate for their own Trump. They don't want to say that…[but] they're desperate for somebody who throws a punch and fights and Cuban feels like that. He also feels like the ‘lawful good’ version of Trump….Trump is like the ‘chaotic evil’ D&D character class. And Cuban feels like a ‘lawful good’ in ways which, frankly, 20 years ago, you wouldn't have predicted…And the big question is just what do African-American voters think about him? And if African-American voters like him and he wants to run, then he will be the nominee.

 Cillizza writes, "A few weeks back, I wrote a piece making the case that Mark Cuban needed to be taken seriously as a 2028 Democratic candidate for president. And last week I put Cuban in my top 10 rankings of the Democrats who could wind up as the party's nominee."

Recommended

California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Brett T.
Advertisement

So, Mark Cuban is the Democrats' Donald Trump.

Advertisement

So, Cuban's out, then.

***

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CHRIS CILLIZZA DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Brett T.
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
Brett T.
No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns and OH HELL YEAH
Sam J.
Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs
Amy Curtis
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots Brett T.
Advertisement