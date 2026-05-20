Report: ‘Bloodbath’ Brewing at NPR Over Federal Funding Cuts

Uh oh. Remember the two-week news cycle when candidate Donald Trump said there'd be a bloodbath in the American auto industry if President Joe Biden were reelected? We remember Rep. Dan Goldman playing dumb and saying he'd never heard of the word being used in that context.

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Now, The New York Post is reporting that a bloodbath is brewing at NPR due to federal funding cuts. We're confused because we remember NPR saying that taxpayer funding was just a teeny tiny fraction of its operating budget and that the propaganda outlet would be fine. But The Post is saying 300 buyouts are being offered.

Bloodbath brews at NPR due to federal funding cut - as 300 buyouts offered https://t.co/ggbdNjUPif pic.twitter.com/kP0ZTmUvhM — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2026

It’s true.



I was in charge of the weekly segment about a knitting club started for disabled transgender Ethiopian immigrants and I just received my buyout notice. https://t.co/L954GPppiD — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 19, 2026

The Post reports:

NPR is slashing jobs and restructuring its newsroom as the public-radio giant grapples with a financial crunch fueled by federal funding cuts, weakening station revenue and dramatic changes in how Americans consume news. The nonprofit broadcaster told staff this week that roughly 300 employees, mostly on newsgathering desks, are eligible for voluntary buyouts as executives scramble to close an $8 million budget gap. NPR management expects only about 30 employees to accept the buyouts voluntarily, meaning layoffs in the 425-strong newsroom could follow if too few workers opt in. The downsizing comes during a grim moment for the news biz, with the Washington Post seeing brutal cuts and CBS News launching layoffs earlier this year.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post is running ads about how The Daily Wire is flailing with contentious layoffs.

@elonmusk could do the funniest thing ever. 😂 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 19, 2026

OK, hear me out. What if @ElonMusk bought NPR 🤔 — Phil Read (@PhilRead) May 19, 2026

I was repeatedly told that federal funding only accounted for 1% of their operating budget — Latouche (@Latouch17815776) May 19, 2026

I still recall being told that the federal contribution to NPR was actually very small, so there was no need to try and block it... — Gordy Thomas (@gordythomas) May 20, 2026

I’m old enough to remember NPR saying it didn’t need taxpayer money anyhow. — The War, Sports, Politics, and Dragons Podcast (@thewspdpodcast) May 20, 2026

Wait… weren’t they just bragging that they received private donations to continue to run? — BLOCL 🇺🇸 (@bloc1264) May 19, 2026

Yep.

Wait...where'd it all go? pic.twitter.com/9VfapVOvDK — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 19, 2026

But we were told taxpayer funding was just a small part of their budget. They said they didn’t really need that funding. — OldMan (@AOWM59) May 20, 2026

@NPR lost my ears and funding when they blamed me for white supremacy because blacks don’t backpack as much as whites — Tax Mules Standup (@TAX_MULES) May 20, 2026

Having worked at NPR should make you persona non grata for other news organizations. You made your nest. — Paul Coelho (@PaulCoe88545230) May 19, 2026

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Get ready for 300 new liberal podcasts.

Oh darn. — StillTodd (@JustTodd24) May 20, 2026

I consider this an absolute win. — 18fFl_man (@18florida_man) May 19, 2026

National and general-assignments desks will merge, according to NPR Editor-in-Chief Thomas Evans. Culture, education, religion, addiction and sports coverage will be consolidated into a single society-and-culture desk, he said. Science and climate coverage will also combine, while global health reporting will move under the international desk, under the new plan.

This is like when NBC News had to cut its verticals like NBC OUT and NBC BLK.

All they had to do was provide balanced reporting.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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