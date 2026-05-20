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Roseanne Barr Says This Dan Bongino Post Added 15 Years to Her Life

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

We haven't heard from Roseanne Barr in a while (not only because she's been blacklisted), but she says this post from Dan Bongino has added 15 years to her life. Grok says that the people Bongino is referring to are podcaster Jimmy Dore, podcaster Dave Smith, MAGA activist Ivan "Igor" Raiklin, and filmmaker Ryan Matta. Bongino is done with the "woke right" and torched them over the loss of their preferred candidate, Thomas Massie.

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The post continues:

… ideological war, they did. And we finished it. Matter of fact, we didn’t even invite them to this party.

They invited themselves. And then they shit in the punch bowl and now they’re playing dumb as to why we threw their asses out. 

Take your 1940s era agitprop bullshit and shove it up your ass. Or go back where you came from with your “river to the sea” terrorist friends. Those radical libs will welcome you back with open arms. Agitprop is their thing. It’s their ONLY thing.

Thanks. Have a great rest of your day! And a big thanks to the real conservatives who saw through this bullshit. 

-Dan

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Indeed. Now if we can just show up like this for the midterms.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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