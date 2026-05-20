Roseanne Barr Says This Dan Bongino Post Added 15 Years to Her Life

We haven't heard from Roseanne Barr in a while (not only because she's been blacklisted), but she says this post from Dan Bongino has added 15 years to her life. Grok says that the people Bongino is referring to are podcaster Jimmy Dore, podcaster Dave Smith, MAGA activist Ivan "Igor" Raiklin, and filmmaker Ryan Matta. Bongino is done with the "woke right" and torched them over the loss of their preferred candidate, Thomas Massie.

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Turns out that Jimmy, Dave, Igor, Ryan, and an assortment of Jew hating life-losers, disgruntled libs, sexual deviants, leg-humpers, drunks and failed comedians really aren’t a great coalition for winning a conservative primary election IRL. Shocker.



We didn’t ask for this… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 19, 2026

The post continues:

… ideological war, they did. And we finished it. Matter of fact, we didn’t even invite them to this party. They invited themselves. And then they shit in the punch bowl and now they’re playing dumb as to why we threw their asses out. Take your 1940s era agitprop bullshit and shove it up your ass. Or go back where you came from with your “river to the sea” terrorist friends. Those radical libs will welcome you back with open arms. Agitprop is their thing. It’s their ONLY thing. Thanks. Have a great rest of your day! And a big thanks to the real conservatives who saw through this bullshit. -Dan

This tweet has added 15 years to my life. https://t.co/JkSlhEGp3p — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 20, 2026

Frame that. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 20, 2026

Embroider this on a sampler and keep it for posterity. @dbongino pic.twitter.com/bNuAqAdsrs — Mary (@RealVeryMary) May 20, 2026

They brought out the ENTIRE influencer class for Massie (Candace, Tucker) and lost.



It is a great day for the country that such destructive lies and propaganda was rejected. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) May 19, 2026

Thomas Massie ran an anti-Trump and anti-Israel campaign instead of a pro Kentucky campaign.



It was a stupid campaign to run, and he deserved to lose. — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) May 20, 2026

Democrats allowed their woke radicals to take over their party & they ran into the ground..



MAGA is has refused to left the lunatic woke right take over our party. They can go join the woke left & the Islamists who now support them — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 20, 2026

Holy smokes this is the greatest takedown I have read in a long time. Just wow. Thank you, sir. — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) May 20, 2026

Hang this in the Louvre — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 20, 2026

MAGA is stronger than ever — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 19, 2026

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Brother, I salute you 🫡 — Grace Asher (@grayce_notes) May 20, 2026

I want this entire tweet printed on a tshirt please. And a coffee mug. — Factual Fluff (@factualfluff) May 20, 2026

Bingo! Cheers to all of us for a great night. pic.twitter.com/7OQCpTZh0j — Joseph Gelman (@JosephGelman) May 20, 2026

Indeed. Now if we can just show up like this for the midterms.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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