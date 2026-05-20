'You Are Not Alone': Creator Behind Genius Spencer Pratt Ads Shares Latest and It's Brilliant (WATCH)

By now, Twitchy readers may be familiar with the incredible digital videos that X user @dsonoiki has been creating and posting in support of Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

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He shared his latest today, and it's absolutely brilliant. Take a look:

You Are Not Alone. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/DdsIoVC7fK — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) May 20, 2026

We really can't say enough good things about this video, and we're not alone:

"Not that I'm MAGA or anything." 😂😂😂 Well done. — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) May 20, 2026

This is incredibly relatable. Well done! — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) May 20, 2026

OMG, love this one, @dsonoiki!



Keep it up! Us yogis of the “Angry Angelenos Alliance” 😉 appreciated the first one you made as well!



I’m loving helping Spencer, and AI has made it so fun!🥰🫶 pic.twitter.com/CnJkyXL7Tx — mindfulbotic (@mindfulbotic) May 20, 2026

“I’m not MAGA or anything” is perfect because when I shared my support for Pratt on IG , this was a comment i received: pic.twitter.com/d8Wu494RLD — Andrea Howe / CNC (@andreavhowe) May 20, 2026

It is truly unfortunate that things have gotten to the point that some people are willing to prioritize political affiliation over the health, safety, and prosperity of themselves and their fellow American citizens.

Still, there may be hope for Los Angeles yet:

My first ever vote was for Obama. I was so excited to do it. I still miss him some days



But there needs to be a leadership change in California. The Democratic Party has lost their way — Porter (@ParkSlopeFlngsm) May 20, 2026

My family has always voted “blue no matter who,” but LA desperately needs new leadership. We’re voting for Spencer Pratt. — B e a r m a x x e r (@centristpeater) May 20, 2026

My female Palisades neighbors, who are lifelong Democrats have told me they are voting for Spencer . No hesitation at all with them. — SaraMcC (@SaraMcC101) May 20, 2026

😂

It reminds me of the way things were before Trump got elected in 2016. People only whispered support.

Go Spencer! — Denise (@Denise454724) May 20, 2026

"I'm not MAGA, or anything." 😂 Brilliant! Thinking of voting for Pratt, but worried about the social consequences? Permission granted! 👍 — Michael Hendrickson (@MaytownMichael) May 20, 2026

That's the beauty of this ad. There's a lot more of your fellow Los Angeles citizens that are ready for this kind of real change than you think.

You are not alone.

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