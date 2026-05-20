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'You Are Not Alone': Creator Behind Genius Spencer Pratt Ads Shares Latest and It's Brilliant (WATCH)

Amy
Amy | 10:40 PM on May 20, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

By now, Twitchy readers may be familiar with the incredible digital videos that X user @dsonoiki has been creating and posting in support of Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

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He shared his latest today, and it's absolutely brilliant. Take a look:

We really can't say enough good things about this video, and we're not alone:

It is truly unfortunate that things have gotten to the point that some people are willing to prioritize political affiliation over the health, safety, and prosperity of themselves and their fellow American citizens.

Still, there may be hope for Los Angeles yet:

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That's the beauty of this ad. There's a lot more of your fellow Los Angeles citizens that are ready for this kind of real change than you think.

You are not alone.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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2026 ELECTIONS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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