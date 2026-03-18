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From Foe to Fan? Mark Cuban Defends TrumpRx as a Real Step Forward on Drug Costs

justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Billionaire Mark Cuban doesn't often have much nice to say about President Trump, but today was a notable exception.

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Americans are furious about drug prices. The Trump administration’s answer? A new website. But more than a month after its launch, the site, TrumpRx.gov, remains small — offering discounts on just 54 prescription drugs. Many of those drugs already have cheaper generic versions or savings programs available elsewhere, and the discounts can’t be used with insurance or count toward a deductible. Awareness of the site remains limited.

Whether TrumpRx actually lowers drug prices matters in ways that go beyond the success of the website itself. For President Donald Trump, it’s tied to a broader push on health care costs as the midterms approach. But for many Americans, the issue taps into something deeper — years of frustration with a system they say feels stacked against them, where prices are hard to track and it’s not always clear if they’re getting a fair deal.

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If Cuban is admitting it, it really must be a good deal.

Unfortunately, people can't be honest and call balls and strikes without one side or the other freaking out.

America can't allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good.

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It happens occasionally. 

There is a first time for everything. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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