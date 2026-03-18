From Foe to Fan? Mark Cuban Defends TrumpRx as a Real Step Forward on Drug Costs

Billionaire Mark Cuban doesn't often have much nice to say about President Trump, but today was a notable exception.

Americans are furious about drug prices. The Trump administration’s answer? A new website.



But more than a month after its launch, the site, https://t.co/znZi9w1RiI, remains small — offering discounts on just 54 prescription drugs. https://t.co/fWlsx8UzIv — NBC News Health (@NBCNewsHealth) March 18, 2026

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Everyone wants me to rip on TrumpRx. Reality is, it’s saving patients money on IVF and a few other drugs. A lot of money.



IMO, anything that saves patients money is a win.



And they truly do have some great people that are making smart moves. You just don’t know their… https://t.co/fGpYWrX2L0 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 18, 2026

If Cuban is admitting it, it really must be a good deal.

Mark Cuban actually appreciating TrumpRx was not on my bingo card for all things Trump. https://t.co/HMju133iXb — viewer (@shrota_21) March 18, 2026

I have to honor Mark's post here. This was the last post he made before being devoured by the TDS libtards. No one is allowed to praise anything Trump has done. No one 😂 https://t.co/FZZehiAu91 — Pnakota (@Pnakota3) March 18, 2026

Unfortunately, people can't be honest and call balls and strikes without one side or the other freaking out.

Mark is right and as I'm sure he knows, the next step in Rx affordability is solving the problem of specialty drugs.



Most Rx spend is on specialties and even megacorps can't bring purchasing power to bear b/c they only have a few specialty patients each. https://t.co/103UTwQtBQ — Matt Cover (@MattCover) March 18, 2026

Like everything on the planet right now, more can be done. But its a good start in month one. How are people moaning when it was 0 drugs with discounts? https://t.co/PR8EoFk8WB — TheLeftLied (@Itskronos86) March 18, 2026

America can't allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good.

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When truth shines thru the Tds https://t.co/y7IqHFsGmC — Find something that isnt Rigged and HODL (@LordBadjujus) March 18, 2026

It happens occasionally.

Interesting medication discounts posted on #TrumpRX, including popular weight-loss drugs. pic.twitter.com/2ohq1gIFk8 — Adam Li (@Elkh0uli) March 18, 2026

Me falling out of my chair RN pic.twitter.com/EMTB9Udeml — DK (@DK3OffTheT) March 18, 2026

Thank you Mark for putting people above politics. We need more of this in this country — baloney_and_cheese (@Baloney_and) March 18, 2026

There is a first time for everything.

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