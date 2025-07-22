MAZE Flashback: Mark Cuban Brings Cringe to Colbert’s 'Late Show' with Unfunny Trump Diss Track (WATCH)

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ has been rotten for a long time. So video curators on X are not assembling highlight reels; they’re bringing us lowlight ones. Twitchy fave MAZE has found some pure cringe. Here’s Mark Cuban doing what we believe is a diss track of President Donald Trump.

How did this ever make it on TV? (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

The Stephen Colbert Show had a lot of pathetic moments. This one with Mark Cuban may take the cake.pic.twitter.com/C4i2mp2uzc — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 21, 2025

🤣😂🤣😂his show was terrible when you look back on it. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 21, 2025

Putting together a video now of his show. It was sooooo bad. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 21, 2025

You poor thing having to go through those clips 😰 — Tisha Areo Maris (@TishaAreoLadle) July 22, 2025

Thanks for always taking one for the team 👊🏻 — 🇺🇸XxDeexX🇺🇸 (@Deedacakes) July 21, 2025

Thank you, MAZE! That video caused us genuine physical pain.

Posters recall that Cuban was obsessed with Trump and used to attack him endlessly on X and TV panel shows.

@mcuban wow bro... I had forgotten about this. 😅🤦‍♂️



Your opposition to Trump was always rooted in petulant emotions. You had TDS from the jump. — Journalism is back! Thanks to X!🇺🇸 (@RationalCalm) July 22, 2025

lol that rap didn’t age well 😂 — Theresa Wilkinson (@Theresa44418241) July 22, 2025

The Dancing hypodermic needles were the worst. — Bad Salty Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@Badsaltydog) July 22, 2025

Yes, the Cuban diss track was bad, but there is a Colbert lowlight that is unmatched in cringe.

We’re talking about the infamous ‘Vax-Scene’ musical number. It certainly did a number on viewers! (WATCH)

Nothing will ever top this one. pic.twitter.com/PY3FmQBMk4 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 22, 2025

Maze I can't even get through the video...cringe! The needle episode is still the worst! — Tracy_V (@Storm_22xoxo) July 21, 2025

Wow, you’re right. That was beyond the valley of pathetic. — DoobyScoo (@stepha42634) July 22, 2025

Pushing the COVID vaccine was pretty shameless.

Neither the Cuban segment nor the vaccine song and dance was funny. Commenters say Colbert should have paid heed to late-night TV talk show master Johnny Carson. (WATCH)

He should have listened to Johnny. pic.twitter.com/SZCweNnHSB — DiamondMike (@TheDiamondMike) July 21, 2025

Carson was a legend. And he knew his place. He was a legendary COMEDIAN. Not a critic. Just someone whose job was to make people laugh. — Very Bannable (@VeryBannable) July 22, 2025

And this is why Carson will always be a legend. — Peter Voto (@PeterVoto57) July 22, 2025

Colbert wasted a unique opportunity to bring laughter and unity and squandered it on partisan politics. It’s a legacy, just not a good one, and definitely not a funny one either.