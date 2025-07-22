As If Millions of Voices Suddenly Cried Out in TERROR: DOJ Drops Ghislaine...
Capitalist, Go Home! Zohran Mamdani’s Team Says 'Not Interested' in Meeting with Investor...
COMEDY! Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart Class It Up By Shouting Expletives at...
'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden...
Make Believe! Joe Walsh's Not-At-All Imaginary Conversation About Why He Became a Democrat
Eric Swalwell: Dems Lost the 2024 Presidential Election Because Voters Didn’t Get Enough...
VIP
Florida Republican Wants Government to Bestow ‘Dignity’ on Illegal Aliens With Eye on...
'Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go!' Protesters Gather In Futile Attempt to Save CBS'...
Orange Kryptonite? James Gunn Appears to Be Blaming Trump for Lagging Superman Movie...
Hunter Biden Has Harsh Words for George Clooney Over Urging His Dad to...
The Grift That Kept on Grifting: Pete Buttigieg Spent 80 Billion Dollars on...
VIP
Actor Jeff Daniels Calls Trump ‘Everything Wrong With Being a Human Being’
Activist Judge Lets Mexican Who Allegedly Decapitated a Woman Walk Free
VIP
Now Democrats Care About Free Speech

MAZE Flashback: Mark Cuban Brings Cringe to Colbert’s 'Late Show' with Unfunny Trump Diss Track (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 AM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ has been rotten for a long time. So video curators on X are not assembling highlight reels; they’re bringing us lowlight ones. Twitchy fave MAZE has found some pure cringe. Here’s Mark Cuban doing what we believe is a diss track of President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

How did this ever make it on TV? (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Thank you, MAZE! That video caused us genuine physical pain.

Posters recall that Cuban was obsessed with Trump and used to attack him endlessly on X and TV panel shows.

Yes, the Cuban diss track was bad, but there is a Colbert lowlight that is unmatched in cringe.

We’re talking about the infamous ‘Vax-Scene’ musical number. It certainly did a number on viewers! (WATCH)

Recommended

'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden Exited the 2024 Election
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Pushing the COVID vaccine was pretty shameless.

Neither the Cuban segment nor the vaccine song and dance was funny. Commenters say Colbert should have paid heed to late-night TV talk show master Johnny Carson. (WATCH)

Colbert wasted a unique opportunity to bring laughter and unity and squandered it on partisan politics. It’s a legacy, just not a good one, and definitely not a funny one either.

Tags:

COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT JIMMY KIMMEL MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden Exited the 2024 Election
Grateful Calvin
As If Millions of Voices Suddenly Cried Out in TERROR: DOJ Drops Ghislaine Maxwell-Size Epstein Bombshell
Sam J.
COMEDY! Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart Class It Up By Shouting Expletives at Trump, Paramount
Grateful Calvin
Make Believe! Joe Walsh's Not-At-All Imaginary Conversation About Why He Became a Democrat
Grateful Calvin
Capitalist, Go Home! Zohran Mamdani’s Team Says 'Not Interested' in Meeting with Investor Kevin O’Leary
Warren Squire
Eric Swalwell: Dems Lost the 2024 Presidential Election Because Voters Didn’t Get Enough Kamala Harris
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden Exited the 2024 Election Grateful Calvin
Advertisement