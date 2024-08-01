Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video

President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 01, 2024
Twitter

It looks like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is out of the running to be Kamala Harris' running mate, probably by her own choice — you get into an election if you think you're going to win.

Whitmer has a book out called "True Gretch," in which she tells of how terrifying the FBI's plot to kidnap and kill her was. She's still promoting the book, and she did so Thursday with a really bizarre video. In it, one of her servants brings her a bottle of Mountain Dew, which she swiftly throws in the trash and replaces with a bottle of Vernor's ginger ale she had hiding behind a stack of her books, which she's apparently still reading. We get it, Michigan was the birthplace of Vernor's. But what is this?

J.D. Vance is weird.

A lot of people caught Whitmer's profile and thought she was someone else for a moment.

Yeah, a lot of people did.

What is with the diva behavior, though? Is she trying to sell her book? Vernor's? Is she boycotting Mountain Dew? What is this for?

Since "weird" has now entered the political lexicon, we suppose it's OK to call this video just plain weird.

***

