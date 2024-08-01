Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video

It looks like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is out of the running to be Kamala Harris' running mate, probably by her own choice — you get into an election if you think you're going to win.

Whitmer has a book out called "True Gretch," in which she tells of how terrifying the FBI's plot to kidnap and kill her was. She's still promoting the book, and she did so Thursday with a really bizarre video. In it, one of her servants brings her a bottle of Mountain Dew, which she swiftly throws in the trash and replaces with a bottle of Vernor's ginger ale she had hiding behind a stack of her books, which she's apparently still reading. We get it, Michigan was the birthplace of Vernor's. But what is this?

Not Weird: @gretchenwhitmer instructs one of her taxpayer-funded minions to record her reading her own book while taking a gratuitous swipe at Mountain Dew pic.twitter.com/szW3f3PhJA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2024

J.D. Vance is weird.

I can think of nothing more narcissistic than sitting around reading my own autobiography while servants bring me beverages I make a face at and throw out pic.twitter.com/l9VkOR8Ago — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 1, 2024

A lot of people caught Whitmer's profile and thought she was someone else for a moment.

honestly thought that was caitlyn jenner until 10 seconds in. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 1, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner looking rough these days. — Let’s Theorize (@LetsTheorize) August 1, 2024





Yeah, a lot of people did.

What is with the diva behavior, though? Is she trying to sell her book? Vernor's? Is she boycotting Mountain Dew? What is this for?

Cringe — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) August 1, 2024

Why would you need to read your own book? pic.twitter.com/x5udpKj77W — Diet Coke Trad (@bewicksong) August 1, 2024

That you thought this video makes you look good shows just how insane you are — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2024

I bet that book you're reading about that petty tyrant is a real page turner. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) August 1, 2024

Since "weird" has now entered the political lexicon, we suppose it's OK to call this video just plain weird.

***