In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap Her Was

We don't really get this. Gretchen Whitmer's X handle is @truegretch, but now she's pulled a clip from an MSNBC interview, cropped it for iPhones and TikTok, and posted it as an episode of "True Gretch." She opens up about some tough times … not the tough times she put the people of her state through during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but about the plot to kidnap and kill her devised by the FBI.
In True Gretch, I open up about some tough times.— Gretchen Whitmer (@truegretch) July 10, 2024
Facing a plot to kidnap and kill me was terrifying. It was also a stark reminder of how powerful — and dangerous — words can be, and of how we can all find strength we didn't know we had to take on dark days. pic.twitter.com/UdnVRXQCi6
Is that ending statement her audition to take over for Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket? She's going to be the unity president?
You were in on the fednapping hoax you detestable liar.— Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) July 11, 2024
Just like the media refuses to ask Kamala Harris about her presence at DNC on Jan 6, no reporter will have the guts to ask Whitmer what she knew and when she knew it.— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 11, 2024
Recent recordings prove FBI contacted her team BEFORE the FBI-led surveillance of her cottage on Sept 2020. FBI… https://t.co/6mH97AgCVo
FBI installed pole cameras around her property to capture evidence of the alleged “recon” trip that involved as many FBI informants and UCEs as targets.
Once again the media demonstrating its cowardice and/or ignorance to protect a Democratic politician from answering tough questions.
I trust Whitmer as much as I trust the FBI, which isn't a whole helluva lot.— Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 11, 2024
The FBI is scary. They should never do that to a governor.— Marv (@MarvSaidWhat) July 11, 2024
The plot that the FBI organized?— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 11, 2024
It was a hoax and Whitmer was in on it. Change my mind.— Jeff DeBisschop (@jeffdebisschop) July 11, 2024
There were more FBI agents involved in the kidnapping plot than framed perpetrators— Kenneth Dias (@Kenneth19567057) July 11, 2024
Nothing says "pick me to replace Joe" like "the FBI tried to kidnap me"— SomeEngineer (@Th4Engineer) July 11, 2024
Dear Gretchen, which one was scarier, BEFORE when the FBI pitched the scheme to you or AFTER, when you read it at your press conference?— Chieflywaze (@Chieflywaze) July 11, 2024
It was entrapment. There was no plot. It was the FBI.— Wendy (@wens404) July 11, 2024
Victim wannabe— Katarific (@Katarific2010) July 11, 2024
You're trash.— Scott (@akmoss2010) July 11, 2024
Our favorite part is the MSNBC host's very audible gasp at the death threats Whitmer has received. She and Rep. Eric Swalwell should do a podcast on all the death threats they've received.
