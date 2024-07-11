Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' Duri...
In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap Her Was

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 11, 2024

We don't really get this. Gretchen Whitmer's X handle is @truegretch, but now she's pulled a clip from an MSNBC interview, cropped it for iPhones and TikTok, and posted it as an episode of "True Gretch." She opens up about some tough times … not the tough times she put the people of her state through during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but about the plot to kidnap and kill her devised by the FBI.

Is that ending statement her audition to take over for Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket? She's going to be the unity president?

FBI installed pole cameras around her property to capture evidence of the alleged “recon” trip that involved as many FBI informants and UCEs as targets.

Once again the media demonstrating its cowardice and/or ignorance to protect a Democratic politician from answering tough questions.

Our favorite part is the MSNBC host's very audible gasp at the death threats Whitmer has received. She and Rep. Eric Swalwell should do a podcast on all the death threats they've received.

