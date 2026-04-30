Tudor Dixon 'Hey Girling' MI-Hating Mallory McMorrow for Trying to Ignore Her Now-Deleted Posts Is FIRE

As Twitchy readers know, Mallory McMorrow is in a world of hurt after her old posts hating on the state where she wants to be in office became public. Shortly after launching her campaign, McMorrow quietly deleted roughly 6,000 old tweets. CNN's KFile team recovered many via the Internet Archive/Wayback Machine, and the resurfaced posts are now a campaign liability.

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Kudos to Kyle for exposing who McMorrow really is. Her posts include:

California nostalgia and residency questions : Her 2025 autobiography claims she moved 'permanently' from California to Michigan in 2014. But archived tweets show her still identifying as a California resident, voting in California's June 2016 primary, and calling herself a constituent of a California congressman as late as July 2016. She expressed regret about leaving California.



Disdain for Michigan/Midwest : Posts jabbing at rural Midwest life, complaining about Michigan weather ("sky is shitting ice"), and fantasizing about the coasts (plus parts of Michigan/Texas) breaking off from "Middle America" after Trump's 2016 win.



Progressive/hot-button views : Support for Black Lives Matter, comparing Trump and his supporters to Nazis, praising a 'White Privilege' seminar at Notre Dame, and musing about a future 'without cars.'

Woof, right? Talk about a walking, talking disaster. And now of course, she's trying to walk it all back and pretend nothing is wrong:

I’m sitting in the Michigan Senate where we just passed Kids Over Clicks to protect kids from Big Tech and yes, I’m lamenting that it is almost May and still this gray. pic.twitter.com/dRHxI9jjqa — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 29, 2026

Tudor Dixon isn't about to let McMorrow ignore those tweets and her admitted disdain for Michigan:

Hey girl, we’ve all seen your deleted tweets - you miss sunny California - you’ve made that clear. So you can stop dissing Michigan now and just go back. https://t.co/AstNPBHWid — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) April 29, 2026

And just go back.

Yeah, that works.

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