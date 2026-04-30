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Ron DeSantis ROASTS Hakeem Jeffries' Attempted Tough Talk With Reality Checks (and a Spot-on Impression)

Doug P. | 2:00 PM on April 30, 2026
Meme

Florida Republicans have been so intimidated by the nutty tough talk from Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries about Gov. DeSantis' redistricting plan (like "maximum warfare") that the House went ahead and overwhelmingly passed it anyway: 

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It's been a rough last few days for the Democrats.

Jeffries will probably need a fainting couch after he sees just how intimidated DeSantis has been by his legal threats, which is strange because Hakeem has also said the new plan would backfire on Republicans and help the Dems. If that were true why would Jeffries threaten to go to court and stop it?

Watch DeSantis' reaction, including an impression: 

Jeffries status: ROASTED.

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The fact that Jeffries thought he could threaten DeSantis into not doing something in his own state is laughable on its face. 

Florida has gotten redder and redder over those eight years, and partial thanks for that also go to Dems like Newsom and Hochul. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats are having meltdowns over their efforts to rig elections being halted.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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