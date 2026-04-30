Ron DeSantis ROASTS Hakeem Jeffries' Attempted Tough Talk With Reality Checks (and a Spot-on Impression)

Florida Republicans have been so intimidated by the nutty tough talk from Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries about Gov. DeSantis' redistricting plan (like "maximum warfare") that the House went ahead and overwhelmingly passed it anyway:

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🚨 BREAKING: The Florida State House just PASSED Gov. Ron DeSantis’ drawn 2026 Congressional map, 83-28



Republicans stand to gain up to +4 NEW SEATS



LFG! It now heads to the SENATE for final passage.



Democrats are FURIOUS: "So this is how Liberty dies." 🤣



Florida is RED,… pic.twitter.com/kKdBstPYg0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

It's been a rough last few days for the Democrats.

Jeffries will probably need a fainting couch after he sees just how intimidated DeSantis has been by his legal threats, which is strange because Hakeem has also said the new plan would backfire on Republicans and help the Dems. If that were true why would Jeffries threaten to go to court and stop it?

Watch DeSantis' reaction, including an impression:

🚨 LMFAO!! Gov. Ron DeSantis just mocked the CRAP out of Hakeem Jeffries, doing an impression of Temu Obama's failed threats to block Florida redistricting



"We gon' do MAXIMUM WARFARE against Republicans! Florida Republicans, you F around, you gonna find out!" 😭



"He's like,… pic.twitter.com/LmZf9t6yjJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

Jeffries status: ROASTED.

🚨OMG! DeSantis just absolutely roasted Hakeem Jeffries live — nailing an impression of his “maximum warfare” tough talk as Temu Obama.



Told him straight:



“Go ahead, make my day.”



Florida Republicans passed the new map anyway. No flinching. DeSantis doesn’t back down. pic.twitter.com/Kz2KwabhzG — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 30, 2026

The fact that Jeffries thought he could threaten DeSantis into not doing something in his own state is laughable on its face.

That was actually a really good impression of TEMU Obama! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Michael V. Pearce (@ushistorynut) April 30, 2026

I wish there was a way to keep Governor DeSantis in office for another 8 years. Don't you? — Catherine Evermore™ (@CatherineUSA1) April 30, 2026

Florida has gotten redder and redder over those eight years, and partial thanks for that also go to Dems like Newsom and Hochul.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats are having meltdowns over their efforts to rig elections being halted.

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