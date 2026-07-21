WaPo Predictably Melts Down Over Trump Placing Founding Father Statue in White House Rose Garden

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justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on July 21, 2026
Alonzo Chappel/National Archives via AP

If it is associated with Donald Trump, the Left will absolutely use it as an excuse to go after Donald Trump. They just can't help it. 

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What a crazy thought!

Things are getting serious!

They'll pass out. 

It's very important to rend your garments and run through the streets shouting.

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Clearly, the Left and their scribes are very bored and looking for new things to be outraged about. 

That's (D) different.

That's way too logical. 

They'll refuse to acknowledge any good thing that could be credited to Donald Trump.

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Apparently, it's a slow news day!

Leftist logic is often anything but.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP HISTORY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE

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