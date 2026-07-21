WaPo Predictably Melts Down Over Trump Placing Founding Father Statue in White House Rose Garden

If it is associated with Donald Trump, the Left will absolutely use it as an excuse to go after Donald Trump. They just can't help it.

President Trump installed a statue of Thomas Jefferson in the Rose Garden last week, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the yet-to-be-announced move — continuing Trump’s effort to remake the White House and Washington. https://t.co/rqNWASt145 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 20, 2026

Advertisement

Because why would we want a statue of one of our greatest leaders(our 3rd president), at the home of pur presidents, amiright? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 20, 2026

What a crazy thought!

Things are getting serious!

Nobody tell the Post about that big round building down by the Tidal Basin. https://t.co/p7VfT913es — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 20, 2026

They'll pass out.

“Installing a statue of a slave holder in the Rose Garden is deeply problematic…” https://t.co/NSfdyEOHOU pic.twitter.com/OYtGz1EhOQ — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) July 21, 2026

How outrageous. Or something. https://t.co/wanvlwPzqj — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) July 21, 2026

It's very important to rend your garments and run through the streets shouting.

People freaking out about this as if Jefferson doesn't already have an entire memorial in DC. Which, as you may recall, exists because the FDR Dems were mad that the Republicans had a Lincoln Memorial, so they wanted one for their own side. https://t.co/nQjqk55IeF — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 21, 2026

Clearly, the Left and their scribes are very bored and looking for new things to be outraged about.

This is great! Jefferson should be there. https://t.co/GTtBD3AUTI — GAgirl1967 Jesus brings freedom from sin! (@SavvyTamz_57) July 21, 2026

That's (D) different.

Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence and advocated for the inclusion of the Bill of Rights, but he was also a slave owner. Human beings and history are both complicated, but that does not erase his crucial role in helping found this great nation. https://t.co/bYwZxtoMyX — Knickerbocker1664 (@OldNewYork1664) July 21, 2026

That's way too logical.

They'll refuse to acknowledge any good thing that could be credited to Donald Trump.

God forbid there be a statue of a president on the grounds of the White House.



Is there nothing of substance happening in the world that you’d like to report on, WaPo? https://t.co/Wbbh3xACs6 — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) July 21, 2026

Advertisement

Apparently, it's a slow news day!

Introducing a founding father, who has been part of the American story for 250+ years, is now considered "remaking" the White House and Washington https://t.co/DrMWAWz4V2 — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 21, 2026

Leftist logic is often anything but.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.