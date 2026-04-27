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Dem Rep. Vindman Says Attempt to Assassinate the President Means Trump Needs to Tone Down His Rhetoric

Doug P. | 12:44 PM on April 27, 2026
Twitter

One glance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter's manifesto and it becomes quite clear where he got some of his ideas that culminated in an attempt to assassinate President Trump (and perhaps even more people). One Dem senator in particular has an X timeline that might help explain where the would-be assassin got a lot of his talking points

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Meanwhile, in the TDS cuckoo's nest that is the Democrat side over in the House, Rep. Eugene Vindman is at least partly blaming Trump's rhetoric for the attempts to take out the president:

Really? All we've seen in the alleged shooter's manifesto is a bunch of things that have been Democrat talking points about Trump for quite a long time. 

The Left certainly won't blame their own "fascist" rhetoric or constant "Trump's a pedophile" lies. 

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Shocker!

It never fails. Nobody projects their lunacy onto Trump and the Republicans quite like the congressional Democrats. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (like their attempts to blame Trump for unhinged leftists attempting to assassinate him).

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