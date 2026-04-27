Dem Rep. Vindman Says Attempt to Assassinate the President Means Trump Needs to Tone Down His Rhetoric

One glance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter's manifesto and it becomes quite clear where he got some of his ideas that culminated in an attempt to assassinate President Trump (and perhaps even more people). One Dem senator in particular has an X timeline that might help explain where the would-be assassin got a lot of his talking points.

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Meanwhile, in the TDS cuckoo's nest that is the Democrat side over in the House, Rep. Eugene Vindman is at least partly blaming Trump's rhetoric for the attempts to take out the president:

SICK!



Democrat Rep. Eugene Vindman tries to blame President Trump and his administration for the assassination attempt against them by a radicalized Left-wing lunatic:



“A lot of this does come from the White House...it needs to be toned down.” pic.twitter.com/MQL0u1pof9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Really? All we've seen in the alleged shooter's manifesto is a bunch of things that have been Democrat talking points about Trump for quite a long time.

Typical liberal. "I know we tried to kill you, but that's just evidence that you need to cool down you rhetoric." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 27, 2026

The Left certainly won't blame their own "fascist" rhetoric or constant "Trump's a pedophile" lies.

From the same interview, Vindman wants to blame social media and censor it. https://t.co/YLWdMrYvAd — ROUS are Real (@ROUSareReal) April 27, 2026

Shocker!

One of the many sins of the dems is they will always accuse conservatives of the very thing the dems are guilty of. They love to twist the truth. — Katrinka48 (@genealogy1968) April 27, 2026

It never fails. Nobody projects their lunacy onto Trump and the Republicans quite like the congressional Democrats.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (like their attempts to blame Trump for unhinged leftists attempting to assassinate him).

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