Chris Cillizza BRAGS About Registering in VA WITHOUT Choosing a Party, There's Just 1 Big Problem

Chris Cillizza just dropped one of those “wait, what?” confessions that perfectly captures how disconnected far too many mainstream media types are from the actual process they cover every single election cycle.
The veteran political commentator and former CNN staple admitted he’s never voted before—not once—and had never even bothered to register until this year.
Wow, right?
There's more.
Now, in Virginia, he’s signed up as a no-party-preference voter and is writing about his big change of heart. It’s the kind of revelation that makes you wonder how someone who’s spent years analyzing campaigns, candidates, and voter behavior could treat the most basic act of civic participation like an optional side quest.
How he could not know this?
Confession: I have never voted before.— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 21, 2026
I've never even been *registered* to vote.
That changed this year.
I registered as a "no party preference" voter in Virginia.
I wrote today about why I changed my mind.
Full piece at link in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/bXt0LPOMEG
Virginia does not register via a party.
So this is a nothingburger ...
Chris. We don’t register by party in Virginia.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2026
We uh don't register by party here.— Just1Conservative (@Just1Conserv) July 21, 2026
You realize you didn't register as a "no party preference" voter, right?— Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) July 21, 2026
There's not a single Virginia voter who registers and indicates a party preference preference.
If we're being honest, we're angrier about the fact the guy never bothered to vote before ... like, what the hell?
Recommended
You don’t register with a party in Virginia. Source: A voter in Virginia— paublo (@paublohoney) July 21, 2026
Isn't he supposed to be some sort of investigative reporter or something? Surely he'd have looked into all of this before writing a piece about it and then acting like he's done something INSPIRING by registering the same way every Virginian registers, right?
Kidding.
We know better.
Clearly.
===========================================================
Related:
Elissa Slotkin Explaining WHY Trump Is Super Obsessed With Her Just Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong
ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread
Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL
Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES
Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)
============================================================
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member