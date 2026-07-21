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Chris Cillizza BRAGS About Registering in VA WITHOUT Choosing a Party, There's Just 1 Big Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 21, 2026
CNN

Chris Cillizza just dropped one of those “wait, what?” confessions that perfectly captures how disconnected far too many mainstream media types are from the actual process they cover every single election cycle.

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The veteran political commentator and former CNN staple admitted he’s never voted before—not once—and had never even bothered to register until this year. 

Wow, right?

There's more.

Now, in Virginia, he’s signed up as a no-party-preference voter and is writing about his big change of heart. It’s the kind of revelation that makes you wonder how someone who’s spent years analyzing campaigns, candidates, and voter behavior could treat the most basic act of civic participation like an optional side quest.

How he could not know this?

Virginia does not register via a party.

So this is a nothingburger ... 

If we're being honest, we're angrier about the fact the guy never bothered to vote before ... like, what the hell? 

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Isn't he supposed to be some sort of investigative reporter or something? Surely he'd have looked into all of this before writing a piece about it and then acting like he's done something INSPIRING by registering the same way every Virginian registers, right?

Kidding.

We know better.

Clearly.

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS CILLIZZA DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA VOTER ID

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