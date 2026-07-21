Chris Cillizza BRAGS About Registering in VA WITHOUT Choosing a Party, There's Just 1 Big Problem

Chris Cillizza just dropped one of those “wait, what?” confessions that perfectly captures how disconnected far too many mainstream media types are from the actual process they cover every single election cycle.

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The veteran political commentator and former CNN staple admitted he’s never voted before—not once—and had never even bothered to register until this year.

Wow, right?

There's more.

Now, in Virginia, he’s signed up as a no-party-preference voter and is writing about his big change of heart. It’s the kind of revelation that makes you wonder how someone who’s spent years analyzing campaigns, candidates, and voter behavior could treat the most basic act of civic participation like an optional side quest.

How he could not know this?

Confession: I have never voted before.



I've never even been *registered* to vote.



That changed this year.



I registered as a "no party preference" voter in Virginia.



I wrote today about why I changed my mind.



Full piece at link in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/bXt0LPOMEG — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 21, 2026

Virginia does not register via a party.

So this is a nothingburger ...

Chris. We don’t register by party in Virginia. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2026

We uh don't register by party here. — Just1Conservative (@Just1Conserv) July 21, 2026

You realize you didn't register as a "no party preference" voter, right?



There's not a single Virginia voter who registers and indicates a party preference preference. — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) July 21, 2026

If we're being honest, we're angrier about the fact the guy never bothered to vote before ... like, what the hell?

You don’t register with a party in Virginia. Source: A voter in Virginia — paublo (@paublohoney) July 21, 2026

Isn't he supposed to be some sort of investigative reporter or something? Surely he'd have looked into all of this before writing a piece about it and then acting like he's done something INSPIRING by registering the same way every Virginian registers, right?

Kidding.

We know better.

Clearly.

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