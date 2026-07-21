Chris Cillizza BRAGS About Registering in VA WITHOUT Choosing a Party, There's Just...
'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels...
Mamdani Under Fire After NYC Anti-ICE Terrorist Attack
ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between...
Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just...
Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems...
Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE...
YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and...
VIP
Mark Ruffalo Is a Giant, Flaming, Hypocritical A*s Clown (That's It, That's the...
Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own...
Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains...
TICK TOCK! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That...
Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame...
Appointed Senator Darline Graham Is Running to Hold Onto SC Senate Seat Once...

Elissa Slotkin Explaining WHY Trump Is Super Obsessed With Her Just Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Sen. Elissa Slotkin is once again playing the victim card after Trump called her out for fighting to keep mail-in voting wide open. 

The Michigan senator framed Trump’s criticism as part of some grand authoritarian plot to undermine democracy, claiming he’s just obsessed with spreading “misinformation” because he’s supposedly terrified of losing in November. 

Advertisement

Yeah, we just made the same face you're making right now. She is ridiculous.

It’s the same tired script we’ve heard for years: any push for basic election security like voter ID or limits on unsecured mail ballots gets branded as an attack on “our right to vote.” 

Meanwhile, Slotkin and her allies treat concerns about ballot integrity like they’re some fringe conspiracy instead of basic common sense after years of documented issues with mail voting. In America’s 250th year, apparently the real threat to democracy isn’t weak election safeguards—it’s anyone who dares question the status quo that benefits one side.

And oh yeah, she thinks Trump is obsessed with her.

Right.

Post continues:

... he fears he's going to lose in November. It's all part of a well-worn authoritarian playbook and the intimidation is the point. 

But in our 250th year, I can't think of anything more important than standing up for our democracy and our right to vote.

Recommended

ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's such a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

IYKYK.

Also, there is no right to vote by mail. Derp.

Something like that.

===========================================================

Related:

ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread

Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL

Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)

YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ELISSA SLOTKIN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread
Sam J.
'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels the DSA 'White Supremacy'
Grateful Calvin
Chris Cillizza BRAGS About Registering in VA WITHOUT Choosing a Party, There's Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread Sam J.
Advertisement