Elissa Slotkin Explaining WHY Trump Is Super Obsessed With Her Just Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong

Sen. Elissa Slotkin is once again playing the victim card after Trump called her out for fighting to keep mail-in voting wide open.

The Michigan senator framed Trump’s criticism as part of some grand authoritarian plot to undermine democracy, claiming he’s just obsessed with spreading “misinformation” because he’s supposedly terrified of losing in November.

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Yeah, we just made the same face you're making right now. She is ridiculous.

It’s the same tired script we’ve heard for years: any push for basic election security like voter ID or limits on unsecured mail ballots gets branded as an attack on “our right to vote.”

Meanwhile, Slotkin and her allies treat concerns about ballot integrity like they’re some fringe conspiracy instead of basic common sense after years of documented issues with mail voting. In America’s 250th year, apparently the real threat to democracy isn’t weak election safeguards—it’s anyone who dares question the status quo that benefits one side.

And oh yeah, she thinks Trump is obsessed with her.

Right.

Last night, President Trump was back to tweeting about me. This time it wasn't about his efforts to criminally indict me, but my work to stop his Administration from curbing our right to vote by mail.



He is obsessed with pushing misinformation about America's elections because… https://t.co/Fby0kdC3YY pic.twitter.com/2DvKyY5gnR — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) July 20, 2026

Post continues:

... he fears he's going to lose in November. It's all part of a well-worn authoritarian playbook and the intimidation is the point. But in our 250th year, I can't think of anything more important than standing up for our democracy and our right to vote.

She's such a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

IYKYK.

Also, there is no right to vote by mail. Derp.

There is no right to vote by mail, Clown. — 🇺🇸Keith E. Roberts 🇺🇸 (@BIGHAAS15) July 21, 2026

You’re a traitor. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 21, 2026

Something like that.

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