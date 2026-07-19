Mark Warner's FACE After ABC's Jon Karl Corrects Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS Perfection (WATCH)

Mark Warner walked straight into a live fact-check during a Sunday morning ABC interview while trying to downplay his party's resistance to voter ID requirements.

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Warner has been frothing at the mouth doing everything he can to keep Virginia from cleaning up its voter rolls and of course, the Senate from passing the SAVE Act.

Almost as if he's worried election integrity may hurt his chances in November this year. Huh, why oh why would he worry about that? Hrm.

This was great though, we have to give Jon Karl of ABC credit for this one.

When pressed on opposition to a bill mandating photo ID to register to vote, the Virginia Democrat claimed his home state already had such rules in place. Karl, who is a Virginia voter himself, knows better.

Watch this:

ABC: "You and every other Democrat oppose the SAVE America Act... requiring photo ID to register to vote, is this Democrats should get behind?"



WARNER: “In Virginia, we have voter ID and photo ID!”



ABC: “That’s actually not the case. I’m a Virginia voter…” pic.twitter.com/jRuFt8veKw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2026

You KNOW Mark did not expect this sort of challenge on ABC of all networks, right?

Warner literally just tried to lie to the host, and got corrected on the spot.



What worries me most is how there are people voting for these frauds... is the average American that stupid? — ₿ishop (@bishop_intel) July 19, 2026

No, but the average Democrat is.

It's sad when even ABC knows the guy was bs'n. — Wilber© (@Big_Wilber) July 19, 2026

What a surprise. A Democrat opened his mouth and a lie came out! — LadyL (@LadyL46635798) July 19, 2026

Gosh, we feel shocked.

.@MarkWarner Why are you lying — Cleopatra (@prettytoes) July 19, 2026

Because he's desperate to keep the status quo for our upcoming midterms, even though he promised Virginians he would only run TWICE and this is his fourth election.

Dude is a walking, talking, lying, lurch of a human being.

And hopefully, Virginia will fire him in November.

Finally.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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