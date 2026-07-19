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*HIC* AOC's Rant Over People Making Fun of Her Foreign-Policy IGNORANCE Has X Wondering If She's Drunk

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on July 19, 2026
Meme

A clip of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defending her foreign policy chops has made the rounds again, and it is every bit as awkward the second time around. The Democratic Socialist recorded the video after facing backlash for her uneven performance at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, where she stumbled through questions on Taiwan and made questionable claims about Venezuela’s location.

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It's such a bizarre, sad, and even awkward rant that many on X are wondering if perhaps she was a bit inebriated when she made this video.

Watch:

Bite your tongue!

HA.

Snicker.

We can't help but flash back to the time she was confused and even a little scared of her garbage disposal. 

No, really.

For anyone eyeing bigger ambitions in 2028 or beyond (and unfortunately, we think she may well be), these kinds of performances are risky. They reinforce perceptions that AOC excels at domestic progressive messaging but remains untested and sometimes out of her depth on the global stage. 

Supporters will spin it as her bravely challenging the foreign policy establishment. Most of us, however, are simply enjoying another opportunity to point and laugh at her.

If this is the energy she brings when pushed on complex international issues, it raises legitimate questions about how she would handle actual high-stakes diplomacy or crisis moments. 

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Not to mention ... *HIC*

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ FOREIGN POLICY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KAMALA HARRIS

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