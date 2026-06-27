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Mary Katharine Ham Asks for Help Translating AOC’s Word Salad

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 27, 2026
CNN

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier Saturday morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on Jen Psaki's show on MS NOW to declare that she's a wise Latina. "A lot of what I was maligned for is now seen as common wisdom," she told Psaki, who certainly didn't ask for examples. What AOC said wasn't true, but at least it was in English.

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Mary Katharine Ham and others are trying to figure out what the Kamala Harris-like word salad AOC served up meant.

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We're going to hear a lot more from her over the next two years. She might want to be president as desperately as Gavin Newsom does.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY JEN PSAKI KAMALA HARRIS

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