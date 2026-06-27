Mary Katharine Ham Asks for Help Translating AOC’s Word Salad

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier Saturday morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on Jen Psaki's show on MS NOW to declare that she's a wise Latina. "A lot of what I was maligned for is now seen as common wisdom," she told Psaki, who certainly didn't ask for examples. What AOC said wasn't true, but at least it was in English.

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Mary Katharine Ham and others are trying to figure out what the Kamala Harris-like word salad AOC served up meant.

What does that sentence mean https://t.co/8A9TyHmsUG — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 27, 2026

It’s the weekend, but I’m already looking forward to the opportunity to occupy my beliefs within the gravity of becoming. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 27, 2026

I think she's been unburdened by what has been, and it caused her to say this..😒 — Sue Doe Nimm (@ProfKrisChen) June 27, 2026

It means her feelings are more important than the law. Kind of pretty much the Dem way of thinking (if you want to call it that).. — Penelope Helenick (@starwatcher333) June 27, 2026

Occupy their beliefs, center the narrative, sit in my truth…all these academonyms and sociology speak get turned on when people are taking basic bad ideas and trying to obfuscate and make them sound benign. Big fancy words mean my ideas are good and I’m smart. 😐 — Wendy Ronto (@HazelsMother) June 27, 2026

She speaks like a poorly written freshman sociology paper and everyone just nods — Gene Killian (@genethelawyer) June 27, 2026

Did she hire Kamala as her speech writer? — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 27, 2026

The follow-up should be ‘What the fuck does that mean?’ — Paul Stevens (@notsenileyet) June 27, 2026

A word salad that would make Kamala Harris blush. — Radical Left Receipts (@radleftreceipts) June 27, 2026

It means nothing. It means she is stupid. She’s never said anything intelligent or meaningful. — MAGAruth (@LoriBak49730428) June 27, 2026

Only AOC knows and yet, she doesn’t. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) June 27, 2026

It’s classic leftist rhetoric, sound profound without saying anything that can be held against you. She was able to reply to the question without disagreeing or agreeing with Chevalier’s comments — David Mavis (@DavidMavis11) June 27, 2026

Oh damn she really is running. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 27, 2026

She's going to be the 2028 nominee. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2026

We're going to hear a lot more from her over the next two years. She might want to be president as desperately as Gavin Newsom does.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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