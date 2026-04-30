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Try and Make Sense of Hakeem Jeffries' Dueling Narratives About Ron DeSantis' Florida Redistricting

Doug P. | 12:33 PM on April 30, 2026
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Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have a redistricting plan that has of course caught the attention of Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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On the one hand, Jeffries is calling the plan a "dummymander" because he says the Republicans would be unwise to do that as it would backfire and actually help the Democrats: 

DeSantis' Florida redistricting plan will backfire on Republicans. Got that?

On the other hand, Jeffries said the Democrats will go to court in order to stop it from being implemented: 

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What DeSantis is doing in Florida is going to backfire so hard on Republicans that Jeffries is threatening to sue them to prevent the redistricting from happening? Even Jeffries doesn't believe his own BS.

Making things worse for Hakeem, the Florida House overwhelmingly passed the plan yesterday while lefties shrieked:

The Dems are having a rough week. Pass the popcorn. 

*****

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