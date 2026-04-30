Try and Make Sense of Hakeem Jeffries' Dueling Narratives About Ron DeSantis' Florida Redistricting

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have a redistricting plan that has of course caught the attention of Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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On the one hand, Jeffries is calling the plan a "dummymander" because he says the Republicans would be unwise to do that as it would backfire and actually help the Democrats:

Hakeem Jeffries criticized Florida’s congressional redistricting under Governor Ron DeSantis, arguing that the map could create additional opportunities for Democrats to challenge and potentially defeat Republican incumbents.#NYI pic.twitter.com/Yo7L4CTzmk — NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) April 30, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries: “Our message to Florida Republicans is F around and find out.” pic.twitter.com/Lj5Il4DlqV — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 22, 2026

DeSantis' Florida redistricting plan will backfire on Republicans. Got that?

On the other hand, Jeffries said the Democrats will go to court in order to stop it from being implemented:

BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries just slammed Ron DeSantis’ gerrymandering in Florida and intends to beat him in court. Let’s go. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 27, 2026

The DeSantis Dummymander blatantly violates Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment banning partisan gerrymandering.



It also violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by nakedly targeting communities of color.



See you in Court. pic.twitter.com/DeDqW84s7M — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 27, 2026

What DeSantis is doing in Florida is going to backfire so hard on Republicans that Jeffries is threatening to sue them to prevent the redistricting from happening? Even Jeffries doesn't believe his own BS.

Making things worse for Hakeem, the Florida House overwhelmingly passed the plan yesterday while lefties shrieked:

🚨 BREAKING: The Florida State House just PASSED Gov. Ron DeSantis’ drawn 2026 Congressional map, 83-28



Republicans stand to gain up to +4 NEW SEATS



LFG! It now heads to the SENATE for final passage.



Democrats are FURIOUS: "So this is how Liberty dies." 🤣



Florida is RED,… pic.twitter.com/kKdBstPYg0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

The Dems are having a rough week. Pass the popcorn.

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