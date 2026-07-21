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Not Just Bibi: Parkland Grifter Cameron Kasky Calls Entirety of Israel 'Irreconcilably Genocidal'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Cameron Kasky, basically the Great Value brand David Hogg, has some opinions about Israel's next election. You probably won't remember Kasky at all, and the only reason he has a platform as he attended Parkland school, site of a horrific mass shooting in Florida. It's the same school David Hogg attended and they both have made a career off the bodies of their dead classmates. It's pretty sick actually. 

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Apparently, Kasky needs a new platform other than school shootings, so he's turned to international politics, specifically making 'The Joos' responsible for all the problems in the world. That seems to pay well these days.

Only mass shootings where Cameron is in danger matter, apparently. 

It's strange he thinks an American President should be telling Israel what to do. Also, he seems to think Donald Trump takes orders from Bibi. That's funny.

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Never let a good crisis go to waste.

It's almost like he's calling for the genocide of Israel or something.

This is pretty clear evidence the Left hates Jewish people and Israel and their loathing has little to do with the current leadership.

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He's not very smart, but he's exposing himself. 

He's a very sick person.

This is today's Left. 



 

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DAVID HOGG ISRAEL

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