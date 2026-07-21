Not Just Bibi: Parkland Grifter Cameron Kasky Calls Entirety of Israel 'Irreconcilably Genocidal'

Cameron Kasky, basically the Great Value brand David Hogg, has some opinions about Israel's next election. You probably won't remember Kasky at all, and the only reason he has a platform as he attended Parkland school, site of a horrific mass shooting in Florida. It's the same school David Hogg attended and they both have made a career off the bodies of their dead classmates. It's pretty sick actually.

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The next elected leaders of Israel will not be less genocidal than Netanyahu. This state has been irreconcilably radicalized and must be dealt with as such.



No more asking Israel what to do. The next American president will be giving orders, not taking them. https://t.co/ZBGfHaaeUx — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) July 19, 2026

Apparently, Kasky needs a new platform other than school shootings, so he's turned to international politics, specifically making 'The Joos' responsible for all the problems in the world. That seems to pay well these days.

It's pretty darkly hilarious that the only reason anybody knows who you are is because you survived a mass shooting.



When October 7th 2023 was the biggest mass shooting since the Holocaust.



You're just literally too fucking stupid to realize it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2026

Only mass shootings where Cameron is in danger matter, apparently.

What kind of orders? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 20, 2026

It's strange he thinks an American President should be telling Israel what to do. Also, he seems to think Donald Trump takes orders from Bibi. That's funny.

This kid's entire public persona and fame and career is because he survived a mass shooting at a high school, and today he is making $$$ defending the people who did the exact same thing on October 7th, 2023.



He is literally not only standing on the dead bodies of his… https://t.co/TXw6yzMcLh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2026

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

Dealt with how? Giving what kind of orders? https://t.co/0E02FfyIKP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2026

It's almost like he's calling for the genocide of Israel or something.

For all the people saying the Israel derangement syndrome will end after they can no longer refer to it as the "Netanyahu Regime" I present Exhibit A: https://t.co/nVR2wUlBfE — Aristonkle (@ParanoidPol) July 20, 2026

This is pretty clear evidence the Left hates Jewish people and Israel and their loathing has little to do with the current leadership.

They want Gaza free of Jews, and Hamas free to murder Jews.https://t.co/gLAgDHggHg — Daniel Laufer (@lauferdaniel) July 20, 2026

Do you think Cammy here is smart enough to realize he just said that Israel's very existence is "genocidal" or nah? https://t.co/Oc3l2i4Isp — RBe (@RBPundit) July 20, 2026

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He's not very smart, but he's exposing himself.

The best two days of Kasky’s life were the Parkland shooting and the October 7 massacre. https://t.co/So8G06ArJO — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 21, 2026

He's a very sick person.

.@camkasky is now embracing genocide and wants Israel wiped off the map.



There is no other way to read this post. https://t.co/NQ10la2kZ3 — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) July 20, 2026

This is today's Left.









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