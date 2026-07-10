Hakeem Jeffries Is Getting Help Deciphering What His Opposition to the SAVE Act...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Is a Lying Sack of SNOT. In Other News, Water Is...
She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Was Eager to Answer Questions About Huge Financial Disclosure Revisions...
Oh, HONEY: X Points and LAUGHS As Maine Dems Pretend They're SUPER DUPER...
Bats**t ISN'T a Good Look? Who Knew? Megyn Kelly Suddenly Calling Out Kirk...
VIP
Maine Senate Hopeful Troy Jackson Is Trying the 'Man's Man' Approach and it's...
BOOM --> DataRepublican Takes on Candace Owens and Her Horde of CRAZY After...
Ro Khanna's Pro-Platner Timeline (Including All the Hypocrisy and Projection) 'Is Sociopat...
EARTH TO CUOMO! Bill O'Reilly Takes Chris Cuomo to the Cleaners in Heated...
'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello'...
'Vile Beyond Belief': Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Condemns Primary Opponent for Having Basic Human...
MS NOW Taps Influencer Harry Sisson to Talk About Sexual Scandals Plaguing Platner...
VIP
Pesky Past: Gavin Newsom Wants Everyone to Treat Platner’s Senate Implosion Like It’s...

Scott Jennings Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Conspiracy Nuts Attacking America/Israel's Alliance DOWN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on July 10, 2026
Gif

Scott Jennings cut through the usual anti-Israel noise with a blunt reminder that our alliance isn’t just some abstract foreign policy debate. In a moment that left critics squirming, he pointed out how Israeli intelligence helped thwart Iran’s plot to assassinate President Trump. 

Advertisement

It’s the kind of straight talk that exposes just how selective some folks can be when it comes to acknowledging real threats in a dangerous world.

Helped save the president?

Who'da thunk it?

True story. 

To be fair, there are plenty of people yelling at Scott on this post, but it's the usual paranoid, delusional, conspiracy-fueled crazy we've been seeing from the Left and the Woke Right for months now.

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)
Sam J.
Advertisement

But Israel ultimately is our oldest and best ally, and no amount of propaganda changes that.

============================================================

Related:

Gavin Newsom Is a Lying Sack of SNOT. In Other News, Water Is Wet

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)

Oh, HONEY: X Points and LAUGHS As Maine Dems Pretend They're SUPER DUPER Committed to Democracy (Video)

Bats**t ISN'T a Good Look? Who Knew? Megyn Kelly Suddenly Calling Out Kirk Conspiracies BACKFIRES (Watch)

DataRepublican Takes on Candace Owens and Her Horde of CRAZY After Sharing DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Post

============================================================

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL SCOTT JENNINGS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Is Getting Help Deciphering What His Opposition to the SAVE Act Is REALLY About
Doug P.
Bats**t ISN'T a Good Look? Who Knew? Megyn Kelly Suddenly Calling Out Kirk Conspiracies BACKFIRES (Watch)
Sam J.
'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello' to Candace Owens
Grateful Calvin
BOOM --> DataRepublican Takes on Candace Owens and Her Horde of CRAZY After Nuking Owens in DAMNING Post
Sam J.
EARTH TO CUOMO! Bill O'Reilly Takes Chris Cuomo to the Cleaners in Heated Debate on Commies in Dem Party
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid) Sam J.
Advertisement