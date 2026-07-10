Scott Jennings Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Conspiracy Nuts Attacking America/Israel's Alliance DOWN

Scott Jennings cut through the usual anti-Israel noise with a blunt reminder that our alliance isn’t just some abstract foreign policy debate. In a moment that left critics squirming, he pointed out how Israeli intelligence helped thwart Iran’s plot to assassinate President Trump.

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It’s the kind of straight talk that exposes just how selective some folks can be when it comes to acknowledging real threats in a dangerous world.

To everyone constantly criticizing our alliance with Israel: their intelligence just helped keep our President from being assassinated by Iran. pic.twitter.com/ReVcMfVwSs — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 10, 2026

Helped save the president?

Who'da thunk it?

This is why leftists hate Israel. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) July 10, 2026

Right. They're an extremely pro-American, Western Democracy that has been an American ally since the sixties, shares intelligence with us, and literally just did more to help us in hitting Iran than any NATO nation has done in the last two decades. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 10, 2026

We must never forget who we’re dealing with. https://t.co/ChA7txIb7K — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) July 10, 2026

True story.

Thank you Scott! You are our Daniel in the Lions’ den. May God protect you and amplify your voice of reason. 🫡🇺🇸❤️ — KatMis (@KatMis44) July 10, 2026

To be fair, there are plenty of people yelling at Scott on this post, but it's the usual paranoid, delusional, conspiracy-fueled crazy we've been seeing from the Left and the Woke Right for months now.

But Israel ultimately is our oldest and best ally, and no amount of propaganda changes that.

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