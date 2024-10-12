Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video Was Really About

Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...
Doug P.  |  9:16 AM on October 12, 2024
Screenshotted meme

The side that wants everybody to believe "JD Vance is weird" struck again with another fit of projection after this short video came out showing Michigan governor and Kamala Harris campaign surrogate Gretchen Whitmer giving a Dorito to a podcaster who was on her knees. This could only be taken one way:

What sticks out big time isn't so much that the Democrats think JD Vance is weird, but that they consider the things they stand for and do to be normal. 

After plenty of backlash, Whitmer's office put out a statement saying the governor is sorry if people didn't understand what the video was really intended to do. Anybody buying this one?

***

“Over 25 years in public service, I would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith,” the statement said. “I’ve used my platform to stand up for people’s right to hold and practice their personal religious beliefs. My team has spoken to the Michigan Catholic Conference. What was supposed to be a video about the importance of the CHIPS Act to Michigan jobs, has been construed as something it was never intended to be, and I apologize for that.”

***

We see this "apology" approach a lot. Whitmer's not sorry for doing it, but only apologize that you took it the wrong way, but which was the only way it could have been taken. Have you noticed that they'll occasionally "accidentally" mock Christianity but that never happens with any other religion? Go figure!

That's the best they could come up with in short order, apparently.

But "JD Vance is weird," or something.

