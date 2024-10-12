Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video Was Really About

The side that wants everybody to believe "JD Vance is weird" struck again with another fit of projection after this short video came out showing Michigan governor and Kamala Harris campaign surrogate Gretchen Whitmer giving a Dorito to a podcaster who was on her knees. This could only be taken one way:

Remember when Gretchen Whitmer called JD Vance weird? pic.twitter.com/rDVPcdIF3X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 10, 2024

What sticks out big time isn't so much that the Democrats think JD Vance is weird, but that they consider the things they stand for and do to be normal.

After plenty of backlash, Whitmer's office put out a statement saying the governor is sorry if people didn't understand what the video was really intended to do. Anybody buying this one?

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer releases statement following video of her feeding a podcaster a Dorito corn chip, resembling communion:



“Over 25 years in public service, I would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith,” the statement said. “I’ve used my platform to… pic.twitter.com/HO7i0L5TL6 — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) October 12, 2024

Gretchen Whitmer is trying and failing to do damage control after blaspheming the Eucharist.



“Over 25 years in public service, I would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith,” the statement said. “I’ve used my platform to stand up for people’s right to hold and practice… pic.twitter.com/S1ZVYYsRNl — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 12, 2024

We see this "apology" approach a lot. Whitmer's not sorry for doing it, but only apologize that you took it the wrong way, but which was the only way it could have been taken. Have you noticed that they'll occasionally "accidentally" mock Christianity but that never happens with any other religion? Go figure!

The “Chips Act’! Seriously, this is what she is going with? My God, what an awful response to a really weird video. — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) October 12, 2024

That's the best they could come up with in short order, apparently.

There ZERO serious people who believe this. Whitmer “denigrate[s]” the Catholic faith every day with how demonically pro-abortion she is. Has the @MICatholicConf talked to her about THAT?! Besides, such a post is an admission of guilt! May Kamala lose MI and lose it badly! https://t.co/eYT9aT68Lr — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 12, 2024

OK so she’s psychotic. Important to know. https://t.co/P4HLph25nC — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 12, 2024

So no mention of the creepy sexual undertones?



And we can see the video and see what she actually did https://t.co/yzpMpLbiiY — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 12, 2024

But "JD Vance is weird," or something.