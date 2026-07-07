Dulling Her Sparkle: Congressman to File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden Activist Judge



We love America, and we believe in America. Sometimes, however, when people argue that America is no longer a serious country, it can be difficult to counter that argument with the knowledge that there is a federal judge in the United States who goes by the name of ... Sparkle.

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And it's not a nickname.

As most Twitchy readers know, last month, US District Court Judge for the District of Columbia, Sparkle L. Sooknanan -- God, we wish we were joking about that name -- blocked the Trump administration's effort to use a voter-screening database to ensure that only US citizens are voting in federal elections.

Coming as a surprise to no one at all, Sooknanan is not a native-born American. She grew up in Trinidad and Tobago. Adding to the lack of surprise, she is a former clerk to the 'wise Latina' herself, Sonia Sotomayor, and spent years in private practice in Pennsylvania working as an activist against the first Trump administration. To top off our utter lack of shock, she was nominated to the District Court bench in 2024 as a final insult to America by whoever was signing Joe Biden's name at the end of his administration.

With her latest act of anti-American judicial activism, at least one Congressman has had enough of the nonsense. Yesterday, Arizona Representative Abe Hamadeh -- who IS a native-born Arizonan; he even grew up in the same district he now represents -- announced that he will file articles of impeachment this week to remove Sooknanan from the bench and restore integrity to America's elections.

I'm filing articles of impeachment against "Judge" Sparkle L. Sooknanan.



Her power grab against President Trump cannot be tolerated. Rogue judges like her are destroying the rule of law while communists undermine America.



We have the RIGHT to know that only AMERICANS are voting… pic.twitter.com/8bATJM3h2f — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) July 6, 2026

... in our elections.



Americans elected Trump to lead, not the rogue judges who are behaving as activists for the communists cloaked in their black robes.

What he said. Every word.

With a divided Congress and the 2026 midterms on the way, some might argue that Hamadeh's action is merely performative. Even if the current Republican House votes to impeach Sooknanan, it is extremely unlikely that the Senate would vote to convict, since that requires a two-thirds majority.

But at least he is putting it on record that Sooknanan has no business being in the judiciary. We can think of many other leftists masquerading as judges who deserve the same treatment, starting with James Boasberg.

Exactly.

Hamadeh followed up his original post with another, justifying his impeachment effort.

Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan’s egregious overreaching ruling blocking President Trump’s common-sense effort to verify the citizenship of those who want to vote in our elections was the final straw.



It was a blatant and unlawful subversion of the President’s executive authority and… pic.twitter.com/ezoLJJhiba — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) July 7, 2026

... a direct assault on election integrity.



Judges who weaponize their bench to interfere with the President’s constitutional duties must be held accountable.



On Thursday, Congressman Hamadeh will be introducing articles of impeachment to remove her from the bench and restore the rule of law.

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This would go a long way to convincing even the skeptical that America IS still a serious country.

Rep. Hamadeh's turned out to be a pretty great congressman. https://t.co/JAxabqaIkw — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 6, 2026

Hamadeh is a former prosecutor and Army intelligence officer. Yeah, he is pretty great. He has also recently introduced legislation demanding a review of how American veterans with PTSD are treated.

More impeachments need to be filed against rogue clearly liberal judges. They have no business serving on the bench with biases already in place. https://t.co/y2flUnqFPo — Sherry Renaud 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@sherryhanna53) July 7, 2026

In Sooknanan's case, she was already a vocal leftist activist long before Biden nominated her. She should never even have been considered for a federal judgeship, let alone confirmed.

Thank you for standing up and taking action instead of doing nothing!!! https://t.co/L3SJxv7U6c — Beth Hunemuller (@Hunemuller37819) July 7, 2026

Unlike ... ahem ... certain Senate Majority Leaders we could name when it comes to election integrity.

Sooknanan's order will almost certainly be overruled, as most of the obstructionism from activist judges has been.

But she shouldn't be in a position to impose her sanctions in the first place.

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She should be impeached just because her name is Sparkle 😳 — USAFwomanvet (@Kl020703) July 6, 2026

LOL.

Also, yes.

What 78 million Americans absolutely did NOT vote for was a small group of Communists in black robes, thinking that they run the executive branch.

As if we needed it, one final sign that Hamadeh is doing the right thing with his articles of impeachment against Sooknanan is that the announcement made Adam Kinzinger react like the unhinged toddler he is.

Aww. We think the poor little guy is gonna' cry.

Again.

Imagine explaining to George Washington that foreigners vote in our elections now because an Indian woman from Trinidad named Sparkle says so pic.twitter.com/gsrmX1kPxj — Rob K (@NonObediens) July 7, 2026

We can't explain it, and neither can anyone else.

And we shouldn't have to.

That's why, regardless of the odds of his articles of impeachment succeeding, we're happy that Congressman Hamadeh has finally -- and officially -- called activists like Sparkle Sooknanan out on the carpet and demanded accountability.





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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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