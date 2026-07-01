Trek Tantrums: Wil Wheaton and George Takei Throw Hissy Fits Over The Rock Not Being More Political

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Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on July 01, 2026
Twitchy


Younger generations might not realize this, but it wasn't all that long ago that America was a relatively sane and normal country. In 1990, leftists in North Carolina tried to pressure one of the most famous men on the planet, and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, that he MUST weigh in on a Senate race between Jesse Helms and Harvey Gantt. 

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And what did Michael Jordan say in response? 'Republicans buy sneakers, too.' 

These days, such common sense is almost unheard of, with entertainers like Milly Alcock, Rachel Zegler, Anthony Mackie, James Gunn, and many more tanking their movies by deliberately attacking half the country. 

But maybe a few people in Hollywood still do remember and understand that their job is to entertain as many people as possible, not to alienate everyone for finger snaps from the left. One person who seems to 'know his role' (to borrow a phrase) is actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. 

In a recent interview with Esquire, Johnson -- who is by no means a conservative -- explained that he's trying to keep out of politics lately to focus on his profession. 

'What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep — need, not want — the main thing the main thing,' Johnson said.

'The main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling.'

'I’ve learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself,' he continued. 'There are moments when, hey, there’s nothing we can’t talk about ... Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bulls*** that comes with it.'

Speaking specifically about Bruce Springsteen's recent concerts attacking President Trump, Johnson also added that he thinks things would be a lot better if they would sit down and talk to each other. 

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Radical, right?

At least it would seem radical to everyone's least favorite Star Trek actor, Wil Wheaton. After this interview was published, Wheaton called Johnson a coward for not talking about politics 24/7. 

Say it with us, everyone: 'Shut up, Wesley.' 

But Wheaton wasn't the only former Trekker to attack Johnson for having a sane and rational perspective. George Takei also tried to bully him into joining the unhinged, annoyingly vocal left by using one of their favorite old tricks: 'silence is compliance.' 

Takei might be a little out of the loop, since he is older than Methuselah at this point, but someone should tell him that this type of bullying doesn't really work anymore. 

And it certainly isn't going to work on The Rock. 

Also, we would very much like to see Wheaton or Takei call Johnson a coward to his face. We'd pay money to see that, actually.

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Even Patrick Stewart knew this a long time ago. 

There's a reason Trek fans cheered when he left the show. 

(Incidentally, Wheaton left because he wanted to pursue a film career. LOL. Maybe we should compare his and Johnson's respective filmographies.)

The lesson is 'don't be a broken dweeb who can't talk about anything BUT politics.' 

Gross. 

As for Takei ... 

LOL. As Sulu himself might say, 'Oh, my!'

OOF! 

We're not sure how Johnson will survive such attacks from these two A-listers, though. 

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HA! 

If LeVar Burton comes after him, his career might truly be finished. 

... regurgitate 'progressive' dogma must be vilified.

Dwayne Johnson is the adult in the room here.

Is anyone surprised that Wheaton and Takei don't know how to act like adults?

Yeah, we aren't either. 

As we noted above, we don't think Johnson is very conservative based on the political figures he has supported in the past. But who knows? Maybe four years of Biden redpilled him a little bit. 

More importantly, the question is irrelevant. His political views are his own, and he wants to keep them that way. And no amount of crybullying from jabronis like Wil Wheaton and George Takei will change his mind. That doesn't work anymore. 

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Or, as a famous wrestler might have once said to those two has-beens, 'It doesn't MATTER what you think!'

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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