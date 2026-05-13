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The View Lefties Are Pretty Upset That Billy Bob Thornton Won't Help Save the Country From Trump

Doug P. | 4:38 PM on May 13, 2026

The libs on The View are wishing that actor Billy Bob Thornton would be more like Bruce Springsteen and Robert DeNiro. In other words, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin want to share their TDS syringe with the Landman star so he can mainline some of their lunacy. 

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At issue was a recent interview with Thornton in which he said he didn't want to do what basically happens on The View every day by talking about things he doesn't feel he has enough information to intelligently discuss. Cue the triggering: 

This might be our favorite part of the exchange:

BEHAR: And every minute, every day we’re getting closer - Every day we get closer to a autocracy in this country!

HOSTIN: Correct. 

BEHAR: We're about to lose it! I think people don’t seem to understand what’s going on!

Self-awareness level: SUB-ZERO.

If Thornton were to speak out and not take Behar's side they'd immediately be telling him he should shut up and act. In the meantime The View should be forced to watch this Landman clip that Trump posted about a year ago:

Make that available to The View hosts ASAP!

*****

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