Trump Posts Viral 'Landman' Clip (Billy Bob Trigger Warning for the 'End Fossil Fuels' Crazies)

In the last few months we've talked about a video from the Paramount show "Landman" and how the eco-loons on the Left should be made to watch it:

Remember that scene in 'A Clockwork Orange' where the main character is forced to watch certain programs with certain positive themes to somehow change how his dangerous brain works? Welp, we wouldn't be against making climate change lunatics do the same with this clip from Taylor Sheridan's, 'Landman', where he goes into detail about wind turbines and how they're actually NOT great for the climate.

Advertisement

The clip has now made its way to the Truth Social feed of President Trump, and it will no doubt trigger the "end fossil fuel" crowd even more (language warning). @RapidResponse47 shared the clip from Trump's Truth Social feed. If you haven't seen this, give it a watch. And if you have seen it. it's worth watching again:

The clip, combined with the fact that Trump shared it, will add an extra layer of triggering for any lefties who see it.

A 2 minute encapsulation of the whole alternate energy issue… https://t.co/0zrf44NISo — JMDeFee (@LtlBfloJMD) April 11, 2025

So perfectly spot on! — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) April 11, 2025

Every person needs to listen to this! https://t.co/HzjGjLNd2L — Kory Willis (@KoryWillis) April 11, 2025

Thankfully we now have a president who is more like Billy Bob in the video instead of the person he's talking to.