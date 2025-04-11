DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA...
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Takes Elitist, Leftist CNN Analyst APART for Trashing Blue-Collar A...
Attention Women, Eric Swalwell Thinks You're All Too Dumb to Get an ID,...
I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him...
Stephen Miller Sends Message to Judge Ruling These Illegals Biden Flew to the...
VIP
WHOA! At First, I Wanted to Make Fun of GenZ for This Story...
BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP...
A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico...
VIP
Impeachy Keen: Dem Al Green Unveils ‘Countdown to Impeachment’ Poster and Plans to...
San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry...
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are...
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New...
'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp...
VIP
Is China Behind These AI-Generated Videos of Fat Americans in Sweatshops?

Trump Posts Viral 'Landman' Clip (Billy Bob Trigger Warning for the 'End Fossil Fuels' Crazies)

Doug P. | 11:05 AM on April 11, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

In the last few months we've talked about a video from the Paramount show "Landman" and how the eco-loons on the Left should be made to watch it:

Remember that scene in 'A Clockwork Orange' where the main character is forced to watch certain programs with certain positive themes to somehow change how his dangerous brain works? Welp, we wouldn't be against making climate change lunatics do the same with this clip from Taylor Sheridan's, 'Landman', where he goes into detail about wind turbines and how they're actually NOT great for the climate.

Advertisement

The clip has now made its way to the Truth Social feed of President Trump, and it will no doubt trigger the "end fossil fuel" crowd even more (language warning). @RapidResponse47 shared the clip from Trump's Truth Social feed. If you haven't seen this, give it a watch. And if you have seen it. it's worth watching again: 

The clip, combined with the fact that Trump shared it, will add an extra layer of triggering for any lefties who see it. 

Thankfully we now have a president who is more like Billy Bob in the video instead of the person he's talking to.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit
Grateful Calvin
I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Takes Elitist, Leftist CNN Analyst APART for Trashing Blue-Collar Americans
Sam J.
Attention Women, Eric Swalwell Thinks You're All Too Dumb to Get an ID, No Really ... WATCH
Sam J.
Stephen Miller Sends Message to Judge Ruling These Illegals Biden Flew to the US Get to Stay Forever
Doug P.
A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico Violating Water Treaty
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement