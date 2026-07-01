Pramila Jayapal Is Very Upset That Parents of Children Murdered By Illegals Are Wasting Her Time

Let's face it. It's a hard life being a United States Congressman. Your schedule is so full that you must guard your time like a hawk, lest it be wasted on meaningless, performative posturing.

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Take Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, for example. When she's not attending multiple rallies in favor of Muslim terrorists, she has to save time to undermine the United States by providing oil to Cuba and shedding crocodile tears because boys are not allowed to physically abuse girls in sports.

You can understand why she'd be upset if Congress wasted her time with more trivial matters. You know, like hearing from angel parents whose children were murdered by illegal immigrant criminals. Watch:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells the parents of those murdered by illegal aliens that she has better things to do:



"Unfortunately this hearing is the 4th time in this committee that we’ve had a hearing on sanctuary cities... There's many other things that we could be doing.” pic.twitter.com/PwAb5sirkF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

What a disgrace.

We'd love for someone to ask her the question about what is more important than protecting families and young American girls.

We'd love even more for someone to demand that she list all of the more important things she could be doing.

Jessica Gorman, mother of Sheridan Gorman, who was killed by a Venezuelan illegal in Chicago earlier this year, testified at this hearing and destroyed Jayapal for her cruel indifference.

Jessica Gorman — Mother of Sheridan Gorman who was killed by an illegal alien — TORCHES Rep. Pramila Jayapal for saying she doesn't want to be at the hearing:



“Thanks for telling me without telling me that you’re here but you don’t want to be...for telling me you don’t care.” https://t.co/NYVI4N8HOA pic.twitter.com/Il1Ad54fHb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

Imagine the tragedy of losing your child to a murderer who should not have been in the country, and then to have to suffer the insult and indignity of an elected representative of the people telling you that she doesn't care.

All things considered, we admire Gorman's restraint in not getting up and beating the living daylights out of Jayapal right there in the hearing room.

Sickening. https://t.co/DnRVMNWoTx — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) July 1, 2026

She is absolutely grotesque.



Plus what she said here is pretty gross, too… https://t.co/VfaVvR8bmP — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 30, 2026

Everything about Jayapal is grotesque, inside and out.

Elected representatives should ONLY be natural born citizens.



Jayapal is a perfect example. https://t.co/7OesdWGt1f — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) June 30, 2026

She needs to face censure and expulsion for her continued anti-American words and actions.

Another angel parent, Joe Abraham, also testified and expressed his revulsion at Jayapal's dismissive disdain for families who have suffered as his has.

As one of the parents who testified at that House hearing, it was incredibly difficult to hear.

Katie and Sheridan deserved so much better.

Every American should take note. If tragedy ever strikes your family, don't assume these same voices will stand with you. We watched too… https://t.co/N3kN8bb7qa pic.twitter.com/R2Ajizj9wK — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) July 1, 2026

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... many defend failed policies instead of confronting the consequences.



I'll never forget it.

How could he?

A foreigner callously tells a grieving American mother that her grief is invalid and a waste of our government’s time.



A foreigner.



What the f*** are we doing, America? https://t.co/9ZgtYr18Wo — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) July 1, 2026

Reaching a boiling point, it would appear.

But if Jayapal thinks she has better things to do, she might want to leave Congress. Because these hearings are not going to stop, at least as long as Republicans have the majority.

And we’ll keep having hearings about the failures of sanctuary policies until worthless trash politicians like @PramilaJayapal start visiting graves of Sheridan, Laken, Katie, Rachel, Brady, Hailey, Joshua, Brandon…too many to name. Come to my home and take care of Carissa for a… https://t.co/EMYj6ghLgF — Patti Fox (@angelmompatti) July 1, 2026

Jayapal doesn't care about ANY of them. Not even a little bit, as she so clearly and disgracefully stated.

You know who has “many other things they could be doing” @RepJayapal ?

Jessica Gorman and Joe Abraham. Yet instead of doing those things and enjoying time with their children they are testifying before Congress about your failures.

Sheridan Gorman and Katie Abraham could be… https://t.co/efV42bVJit — Victims Rights (@VictimsRightsUS) June 30, 2026

... living their lives.



Instead they are dead bc of your failures. Maybe spend a little less time dismissing these families and a little more time doing the job you swore an oath to do: uphold the law and protect the public.



The hearings will stop when the bloodshed stops.

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The oath of office Jayapal swore also means absolutely nothing to her.

She is in Congress to destroy America, and she doesn't care how many murdered children she tramples on to achieve her objective.





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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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