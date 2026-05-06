Rep. Jayapal Openly Defies Trump Sanctions, Works with Foreign Nations to Supply Oil to Cuba

These are the days, we at 'Twitchy' miss John Ekdahl. He was the self-proclaimed 'Logan Act Expert' plus hilarious. With that said, this seems like an ACTUAL Logan Act violation.

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Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) announces she has been working with foreign countries to supply oil to Cuba, in defiance of President Trump.



She says Trump's economic sanctions against the Communist regime are equivalent to illegally bombing the nation's infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/DAh8OIUU8i — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 6, 2026

Sounds a bit treasonous.

Can you imagine being so audacious that as an elected gov official you openly commit sedition against the SITTING PRESIDENT of the United States?



🤯https://t.co/S5DHfLPBwn — W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) May 6, 2026

Most people love their country too much to act like this.

"Our national security depends on preserving the communist government 90 miles from our border."



[She didn't really say that, but I'm guessing she would if she could get away with it.] https://t.co/YcPcPv8A3N — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 6, 2026

The Democrats are a weird bunch.

She should. She won't be.

I'm not a constitutional scholar, but I am fairly certain this is a direct violation of the Logan Act. https://t.co/H2fhRoOxJB — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) May 6, 2026

How does this benefit her constituents in Washington state?



Answer: it doesn’t. https://t.co/8QKRlJvn3G — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 6, 2026

She only cares about protecting Communist regimes. Sorry, you're mistaken.

This should be considered treason, right? https://t.co/Pl0YSGY807 — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) May 6, 2026

Pramila Jayapal admits to treason. Arrest her today.



This is the definition of aid and comfort to the enemy. https://t.co/fHer5HcpYZ — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 6, 2026

She's an elected official trying to usurp the President of the United States.

Not that it gets enforced, but this is basically a textbook violation of the Logan Act.



No idea why a member of Congress would go so far out of their way to try to help the Communist regime in Cuba and undermine our current policies, but it’s absolutely disqualifying. https://t.co/PMwHpLYL8N — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 6, 2026

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She is an enemy of America.

Ya, treason. I'm done. Some examples have to be made to stop this now or they're going to keep testing and moving the line. In a few months they'll be sharing Intel with Iran. — Lex (@moreofalooker) May 6, 2026

At minimum she should be censured and stripped of all committee duties, at most arrested for treason https://t.co/E7SGdpUXU4 — Matthew Wolfe (@MatthewWolfeSr1) May 6, 2026

Unfortunately, nothing will be done. It's why the Democrats feel so emboldened.

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