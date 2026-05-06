Rep. Jayapal Openly Defies Trump Sanctions, Works with Foreign Nations to Supply Oil to Cuba

These are the days, we at 'Twitchy' miss John Ekdahl. He was the self-proclaimed 'Logan Act Expert' plus hilarious. With that said, this seems like an ACTUAL Logan Act violation.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) announces she has been working with foreign countries to supply oil to Cuba, in defiance of President Trump.— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 6, 2026
She says Trump's economic sanctions against the Communist regime are equivalent to illegally bombing the nation's infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/DAh8OIUU8i
Sounds a bit treasonous.
Can you imagine being so audacious that as an elected gov official you openly commit sedition against the SITTING PRESIDENT of the United States?— W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) May 6, 2026
🤯https://t.co/S5DHfLPBwn
Most people love their country too much to act like this.
Pretty sure that’s treason https://t.co/JdIUNREpOA— ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) May 6, 2026
"Our national security depends on preserving the communist government 90 miles from our border."— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 6, 2026
[She didn't really say that, but I'm guessing she would if she could get away with it.] https://t.co/YcPcPv8A3N
The Democrats are a weird bunch.
This seems like its illegal, @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @FBIDDRaia @DAGToddBlanche. https://t.co/KdtTlpMfaa— Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) May 6, 2026
Recommended
Shouldn’t she be arrested for this? @FBIDirectorKash @DAGToddBlanche https://t.co/uDc9Eof2WO— Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) May 6, 2026
She should. She won't be.
I'm not a constitutional scholar, but I am fairly certain this is a direct violation of the Logan Act. https://t.co/H2fhRoOxJB— Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) May 6, 2026
How does this benefit her constituents in Washington state?— Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 6, 2026
Answer: it doesn’t. https://t.co/8QKRlJvn3G
She only cares about protecting Communist regimes. Sorry, you're mistaken.
Admission of a Logan act violation. Neat.@dojphofficial ? https://t.co/itTq9nv0LQ— Tet (@Neko_Tet) May 6, 2026
This should be considered treason, right? https://t.co/Pl0YSGY807— Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) May 6, 2026
Pramila Jayapal admits to treason. Arrest her today.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 6, 2026
This is the definition of aid and comfort to the enemy. https://t.co/fHer5HcpYZ
She's an elected official trying to usurp the President of the United States.
Not that it gets enforced, but this is basically a textbook violation of the Logan Act.— AG (@AGHamilton29) May 6, 2026
No idea why a member of Congress would go so far out of their way to try to help the Communist regime in Cuba and undermine our current policies, but it’s absolutely disqualifying. https://t.co/PMwHpLYL8N
She is an enemy of America.
Ya, treason. I'm done. Some examples have to be made to stop this now or they're going to keep testing and moving the line. In a few months they'll be sharing Intel with Iran.— Lex (@moreofalooker) May 6, 2026
At minimum she should be censured and stripped of all committee duties, at most arrested for treason https://t.co/E7SGdpUXU4— Matthew Wolfe (@MatthewWolfeSr1) May 6, 2026
Unfortunately, nothing will be done. It's why the Democrats feel so emboldened.
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