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Rep. Jayapal Openly Defies Trump Sanctions, Works with Foreign Nations to Supply Oil to Cuba

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

These are the days, we at 'Twitchy' miss John Ekdahl. He was the self-proclaimed 'Logan Act Expert' plus hilarious. With that said, this seems like an ACTUAL Logan Act violation. 

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Sounds a bit treasonous. 

Most people love their country too much to act like this.

The Democrats are a weird bunch.

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She should. She won't be. 

She only cares about protecting Communist regimes. Sorry, you're mistaken.

She's an elected official trying to usurp the President of the United States. 

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She is an enemy of America. 

Unfortunately, nothing will be done. It's why the Democrats feel so emboldened. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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