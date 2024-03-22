Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do No Harm

Yesterday, in the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Pramila Jayapal gave a crocodile tear-filled speech in defense of men in women's sports, as the committee was considering a bill that would ban transgender athletes in the Olympics. We're not going to transcribe the entire speech here (you can watch it on YouTube if you like, along with Rep. Harriett Hageman's response), but there was a particularly interesting segment near the end of Jayapal's plea where she said something remarkable:

'Why are you doing this? It is a tiny portion of people across the country that identify as trans and not a single one of them is doing anything to harm you or your family.'

Oh, really? Is that so?

We beg to differ. Thankfully, Florida representative Greg Steube -- who is a sponsor of the bill -- wasn't going to sit still for that claim. In responding to Jayapal, he introduced Twitter to a woman many people may not know: Payton McNabb.

Men in women's sports haven’t harmed anyone??



I imagine @paytonmcnabb_ would disagree!



This bill is about safety and fairness. How many more female athletes will be injured by men before the anti-women Democrats wake up? pic.twitter.com/uTZFYNzaOz — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 21, 2024

For those who aren't familiar with her, McNabb is a member of the Independent Women's Forum (IWF). She joined the IWF specifically to share her story of exactly how 'transwomen' competing against actual women IS doing harm ... based on her first-hand experience.

In 2022, McNabb was playing in a varsity volleyball game for her school, Hiwassee Dam High School in North Carolina. Hiwassee Dam's opponent in that game featured a man pretending to be a woman. He struck McNabb with a spike so hard that she was knocked unconscious and is still suffering from long-term injuries including partial paralysis on her right side and impaired vision. That's not to mention the emotional injury she and her teammates suffered by being forced to compete against a man.

Since the injury, McNabb has joined athletes such as Riley Gaines to speak out against men in women's sports, testifying to the North Carolina General Assembly in 2023, 'I’m here for every biological female athlete behind me. My little sister, my cousins, my teammates. Allowing biological males to compete against biological females is dangerous. I may be the first to come before you with an injury, but if this doesn’t pass I won’t be the last.'

Yesterday, McNabb responded to Steube with a single tweet that buried everything that Jayapal was tearfully -- and falsely -- proclaiming.

Just getting back from my second doctor appointment this week, a year and a half later, I’m definitely going to have to disagree. My life is forever changed because of an injury by a boy.



So yeah… men have harmed women in our sports. But as long as your feelings don’t get… https://t.co/nhDMlEXprg — payton mcnabb (@paytonmcnabb_) March 21, 2024

The last part of her tweet reads, 'So yeah… men have harmed women in our sports. But as long as your feelings don’t get hurt, right?'

Argument. Over. Point, game, set, and match to McNabb.

Gaines herself chimed in with a video reminder of McNabb's injury, showing just exactly what harm men can do when competing against women.

Payton is partially paralyzed on her right side, her vision & memory are impaired, and her sports career ended prematurely because of a man posing as a woman.



Democrats who deny this is happening are evil. https://t.co/x8pzNDmWQ9 pic.twitter.com/1sbufzcAqM — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 21, 2024

It doesn't take a biologist (cough -- Ketanji Brown Jackson -- cough) to see that men, even high school boys, have inherent physical advantages over women and girls. Letting them compete against girls is not only unfair, it obviously puts those girls in danger, and McNabb is living proof.

A high school volleyball player hit in the head by a male trans athlete.



A year and a half later and she’s still working through her injuries. https://t.co/pURCBE29Gd — Margo (@MargoinWNC) March 21, 2024

And it won't just be a year and a half, unfortunately. It will be much longer.

My daughter plays volleyball. If they put a man on the team, I would pull her off the team. My daughter will not play against men. Stay strong, many of us support you. — Brian (@girldad72) March 21, 2024

The good news, at least in North Carolina, is that this parent won't have to make that sacrifice anymore. Following McNabb's testimony, the North Carolina legislature passed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans trans women from competing against women and girls. Democrat governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill (because of course he did), but the legislature overrode the veto and the law took effect immediately. It applies to women's sports at the middle-school, high-school, and college levels.

But back to Jayapal.

Cut the theatrics, @RepJayapal. No one is buying what you're selling. https://t.co/3rcgMOUlRt — Diane Eggers (@deggers94) March 21, 2024

She probably doesn't even buy it herself. But it's good to know she can still cry on cue.

She's an award winning actress. — VincentHMChan (@VincentChan001) March 21, 2024

Sure, if the award is a Razzie or something along those lines.

Queer Cult leader Prami Jayapal doesn’t like Rep Steube’s bill that would protect female sports from males competing on their teams.



She also claims to be the mother of a “trans child.”



Stop #tyrannyofthefringe https://t.co/WyzDEL3C0O — Julie “Florida Woman” Barrett (@juliecbarrett) March 21, 2024

We; 're not going to apologize for calling it a cult. Because that is exactly what it is.

She is a good actor.. perhaps she should see the real tears of women like @paytonmcnabb_ and those of the Roanoke women's swim team.



Rep @RepJayapal, your disregard for women is a huge slap in the face to the millions of women and girls in America. https://t.co/IkzPLmNyAZ — Victoria Coley (@VictoriaRColey) March 21, 2024

As Twitchy recently reported, that Roanoke women's team -- the first ever to stand up unified as a team against competing versus men -- has joined with Gaines in a landmark lawsuit against the NCAA.

Men in women’s sports ENDS women’s sports. It is no longer women’s sports with men in them. It took us 50 years to establish women’s sports. Why do they hate women so much? Why? — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) March 21, 2024

Not to be a broken record on this, but 'trans women' hate women because they know, deep down, they can never be one. And TRAs? Well, they're Marxists, so they hate pretty much everything.

Jayapal's tears aside, many congratulated McNabb for her courage and perseverance in speaking out.

We are praying for your recovery… as a boys & girls soccer coach and father of a college woman’s soccer player, there is no doubt that men bigger and stronger and would injure female players. — Wild Rover (@wildrover197) March 21, 2024

You have my support Payton — Ryan Cruze (@air_cruze1) March 21, 2024

Hang in there Payton and keep speaking out. — ET Photography (@PhotographyET) March 21, 2024

Keep speaking out please, you have more supporters than you will ever know.



The United States is telling women they have to face assault and straight up battery by men in order to play sports -- unreal that anyone would stay silent on this matter. — Beth Kindig (@Beth_Kindig) March 21, 2024

This is going to come as a huge disappointment to TRAs like Jayapal, but the number of brave women like McNabb who are speaking out, refusing to be forced into silence, and not putting up with it anymore is growing every day.

Hopefully before too much longer, women like McNabb can help to put a complete end to this farce forever.

