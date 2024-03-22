Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do No Harm

KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on March 22, 2024

Yesterday, in the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Pramila Jayapal gave a crocodile tear-filled speech in defense of men in women's sports, as the committee was considering a bill that would ban transgender athletes in the Olympics. We're not going to transcribe the entire speech here (you can watch it on YouTube if you like, along with Rep. Harriett Hageman's response), but there was a particularly interesting segment near the end of Jayapal's plea where she said something remarkable: 

'Why are you doing this? It is a tiny portion of people across the country that identify as trans and not a single one of them is doing anything to harm you or your family.'

Oh, really? Is that so? 

We beg to differ. Thankfully, Florida representative Greg Steube -- who is a sponsor of the bill -- wasn't going to sit still for that claim. In responding to Jayapal, he introduced Twitter to a woman many people may not know: Payton McNabb. 

For those who aren't familiar with her, McNabb is a member of the Independent Women's Forum (IWF). She joined the IWF specifically to share her story of exactly how 'transwomen' competing against actual women IS doing harm ... based on her first-hand experience. 

In 2022, McNabb was playing in a varsity volleyball game for her school, Hiwassee Dam High School in North Carolina. Hiwassee Dam's opponent in that game featured a man pretending to be a woman. He struck McNabb with a spike so hard that she was knocked unconscious and is still suffering from long-term injuries including partial paralysis on her right side and impaired vision. That's not to mention the emotional injury she and her teammates suffered by being forced to compete against a man. 

Since the injury, McNabb has joined athletes such as Riley Gaines to speak out against men in women's sports, testifying to the North Carolina General Assembly in 2023, 'I’m here for every biological female athlete behind me. My little sister, my cousins, my teammates. Allowing biological males to compete against biological females is dangerous. I may be the first to come before you with an injury, but if this doesn’t pass I won’t be the last.'

Yesterday, McNabb responded to Steube with a single tweet that buried everything that Jayapal was tearfully -- and falsely -- proclaiming. 

The last part of her tweet reads, 'So yeah… men have harmed women in our sports. But as long as your feelings don’t get hurt, right?'

Argument. Over. Point, game, set, and match to McNabb. 

Gaines herself chimed in with a video reminder of McNabb's injury, showing just exactly what harm men can do when competing against women. 

It doesn't take a biologist (cough -- Ketanji Brown Jackson -- cough) to see that men, even high school boys, have inherent physical advantages over women and girls. Letting them compete against girls is not only unfair, it obviously puts those girls in danger, and McNabb is living proof. 

And it won't just be a year and a half, unfortunately. It will be much longer. 

The good news, at least in North Carolina, is that this parent won't have to make that sacrifice anymore. Following McNabb's testimony, the North Carolina legislature passed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans trans women from competing against women and girls. Democrat governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill (because of course he did), but the legislature overrode the veto and the law took effect immediately. It applies to women's sports at the middle-school, high-school, and college levels.

But back to Jayapal. 

She probably doesn't even buy it herself. But it's good to know she can still cry on cue. 

Sure, if the award is a Razzie or something along those lines. 

We; 're not going to apologize for calling it a cult. Because that is exactly what it is. 

As Twitchy recently reported, that Roanoke women's team -- the first ever to stand up unified as a team against competing versus men -- has joined with Gaines in a landmark lawsuit against the NCAA

Not to be a broken record on this, but 'trans women' hate women because they know, deep down, they can never be one. And TRAs? Well, they're Marxists, so they hate pretty much everything. 

Jayapal's tears aside, many congratulated McNabb for her courage and perseverance in speaking out. 

This is going to come as a huge disappointment to TRAs like Jayapal, but the number of brave women like McNabb who are speaking out, refusing to be forced into silence, and not putting up with it anymore is growing every day. 

Hopefully before too much longer, women like McNabb can help to put a complete end to this farce forever.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN PRAMILA JAYAPAL

