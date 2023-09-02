Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting...
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark

justmindy  |  5:51 PM on September 02, 2023

Payton McNabb, the young female athlete injured when a trans player spiked the ball into her head, took to Twitter to reflect on the year since that horrific event.

The injury was so horrific, she was partially paralyzed for a time. Thankfully, North Carolina passed a bill to keep this from happening to another female. Unfortunately, not all states have offered this protection to female athletes.

The funny thing about it is the only thing Keith has ever played is the radio.

