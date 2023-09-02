Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark

Payton McNabb, the young female athlete injured when a trans player spiked the ball into her head, took to Twitter to reflect on the year since that horrific event.

Today marks 1 yr since a trans bio boy spiked a ball hitting me at 70 miles an hour causing me partial paralysis & other injuries. Thankful God used my situation & now NC female school athletes will be protected from being forced to play against males. Women prevailed w/ #hb574 — payton mcnabb (@paytonmcnabb_) September 1, 2023

The injury was so horrific, she was partially paralyzed for a time. Thankfully, North Carolina passed a bill to keep this from happening to another female. Unfortunately, not all states have offered this protection to female athletes.

I'm glad women prevailed but it should never have taken a young lady being injured by a male like that to get there. Everyone who supported males playing against females should be ashamed they helped to create that situation. Everyone knows why our sports are separate. — 𝔳𝔢𝔫𝔲𝔰 (@venus_iscariot) September 1, 2023

“ You should have trained harder.”

—Keith Olbermann, most likely — That Jewish Mexican (@MoisesDaya71450) September 1, 2023

The funny thing about it is the only thing Keith has ever played is the radio.

She could’ve off the top of my head, oh I don’t know, try to block it. Have you not seen the video? Should’ve trained harder actually fits here — Jeff Goldblum’s Abs (@13ReasonsHigh) September 2, 2023

What are the odds this person has never ever played a sport competitively? Very, very high.

Somebody needs to spike a volleyball at Olbermann’s head. Maybe they can knock some sense into him. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) September 1, 2023

Maybe Keith should play women’s volleyball and see how he does — Clark (@RogerClark_PSFC) September 2, 2023

We all know how he would do before he even tries. Heh!

Payton you are awesome! So glad to call you a friend and so impressed and proud of you each and everyday❤️ — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) September 2, 2023

Ladies like @Riley_Gaines_ and you are saving the future 👏 👏 🫡 🇺🇸 https://t.co/pGVCDddFJL — Mill Creek View ®️ 🎙️🗞️🇺🇸 (@millcreekview) September 1, 2023

Stand with you in prayer, love, support, and honor! We love you and your family @paytonmcnabb_. Only eternity will reveal the influence you’ve had these last 12 months— but it’s going to awesome to see God’s plan unfold for your life going forward. You inspire everyone!!! — Allen Mashburn (@Mashburn4NC) September 1, 2023

OMG this is absolutely heartbreaking to hear. I hope you're doing better now that a year has passed. Thankful that NC made the right decision. God bless you — Jayroo (@jayroo69) September 2, 2023

Very sorry this happened to you.



This should have never been allowed to happen. — Zach Story (@ZachStoryX) September 1, 2023

This is why we fight so hard to keep men out of women's sports...



But remember, @PressSec thinks this is a complicated issue #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/Vqx4MajPfM — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 1, 2023

North Carolina just banned men competing in women’s sports, thanks in part to Payton McNabb speaking up.



NC also outlawed sterilizing hormones and puberty blockers, as well as double mastectomies and castrations, for minors.



Another state down. 🙌 https://t.co/8Ldn0F3qTF — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) September 1, 2023

Indeed, one state down and many more to go.

