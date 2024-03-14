Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to...
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...
President Biden Releases Statement on Death of Nex Benedict
Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict...
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He...
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...
When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Maryland Official Wants to...
If It Walks Like an Illegal and Talks Like an Illegal, It's an...
Massachusetts Is Looking to Place Even More Restrictions on Your 2A Rights

LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on March 14, 2024
Independent Women's Forum

Are you sensing a change in the winds, Twitchy readers? We sure are. We hope you can feel it too. For far too long, the gender ideology cult has been dominating institutions and national discourse, pretending that men can be women and women can be men. And they have destroyed lives by doing so.

Advertisement

Recently, that has started to change drastically. It has been revealed that everything the trans activists said about the death of Nex Benedict was a lie. She was not 'bullied' or 'beaten,' and she didn't die because of 'transphobia.' If anyone is responsible for her suicide, it is much more likely attributable to the gender ideologues who convinced her she wasn't perfectly fine as a young woman, she had to be 'non-binary.' And that almost certainly contributed to her mental health issues. 

But that story is tragic, regardless of what led to her death. On the more encouraging side, we are seeing women everywhere fight back against gender ideology ... and in court, not just on social media or podcasts. Chloe Cole, the detransitioned woman who was lied to by her doctors as an impressionable teen, is now suing Kaiser Permanente, as well as many doctors individually. Last week, a student in Fairfax County, Virginia, filed suit against the school board for violating her Constitutional rights by forcing her and other students to use 'preferred pronouns,' not to mention forcing the girls to share bathrooms with boys.

Today, another epic lawsuit was announced, this time in federal court. Outspoken women's sports advocate Riley Gaines teased the announcement this morning. 

Recommended

Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Brett T.
Advertisement

It didn't take long for Gaines to let the entire cat out of the bag. 

Bari Weiss' The Free Press picked up on the suit with an exclusive story, noting that this is the first federal action of its kind taken against the NCAA. 

Here is more from the story

Over a dozen female athletes are suing the National Collegiate Athletics Association for letting transgender athletes compete against them and use female locker rooms in college sports.

At the center of the class-action lawsuit is Lia Thomas, the trans athlete who dominated the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships while a student at the University of Pennsylvania. The suit states that both the NCAA and Georgia Tech, which hosted the event, knowingly violated Title IX, the federal statute that guarantees equal opportunity for men and women in college education and sports.

[The lawsuit] demands the NCAA revoke all awards given to trans athletes in women’s competitions and 'reassign' them to their female contenders. It also asks for 'damages for pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, suffering and anxiety, expense costs and other damages due to defendants’ wrongful conduct.'

The lawsuit accuses the NCAA of 'destroying female safe spaces in women’s locker rooms,' in a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. It claims the association allows 'naked men possessing full male genitalia to disrobe in front of non-consenting college women' and creates 'situations in which unwilling female college athletes unwittingly or reluctantly exposed their unclad bodies to males, subjecting women to a loss of their constitutional right to bodily privacy.'

Advertisement

In a word ... BOOM. All the BOOM. Every last BOOM. 

God bless ALL the brave women fighting against this everywhere. 

The Free Press followed up with an interview with one of the plaintiffs in the suit, Réka György, a former Virginia Tech swimmer who lost out on being in the 2022 500-meter NCAA final competition because of Thomas' participation. 

Thomas cheated. György lost her spot. It is a clear Title IX violation. 

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) also shared the news along with the complete complaint. 

Advertisement

Joining Gaines and György are the following swimmers and women's collegiate athletes who were also cheated -- and had their privacy violated -- by 'trans women' in their sports: Kylee Alons (Swimming - N.C. State), Kaitlynn Wheeler (Swimming - Kentucky), Ainsley Erzen (Track - Arkansas), Ellie Eades (Tennis - Kentucky), Lily Mullens (Swimming - Roanoke College), Kate Pearson (Swimming - Roanoke College), Susanna Price (Swimming - Roanoke College), Carter Satterfield (Swimming - Roanoke College), Katie Blankenship (Swimming - Roanoke College), Julianna Morrow (Swimming - Roanoke College), and four other anonymous athletes. 

Roanoke College's heavy representation in the suit reflects their decision to stand together as a team last year to reject men joining their sport, and demand redress from the NCAA. They were the first to do so as an entire team. 

Many of the athletes later tweeted in one voice to say, 'ENOUGH. NO MORE.'

And their support from other athletes and prominent women was loud and unanimous. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Of course, there were plenty of men (including this writer) who were applauding as well. But today was a moment for the women; they should have the spotlight all to themselves.

People (too often men) have repeatedly said that this will never end until female athletes refuse to comply. Well, today 16 brave women showed their strength and courage, stepping up to put an end to it in what will hopefully become a landmark lawsuit.

Heroes, indeed. 

Anyone interested in supporting this long-overdue -- and critical-to-win -- lawsuit can sign a petition or make a donation on the ICONS website, Take On The NCAA.

For now, this writer joins everyone today who is giving these women, and so many more like them, a standing ovation. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: LAWSUIT NCAA WOMEN'S RIGHTS TITLE IX TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Brett T.
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP With Trans Surgeries
Grateful Calvin
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on Joe Biden's Memory
Brett T.
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to Know Who Done it
Coucy
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation Brett T.
Advertisement