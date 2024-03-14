LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court

Are you sensing a change in the winds, Twitchy readers? We sure are. We hope you can feel it too. For far too long, the gender ideology cult has been dominating institutions and national discourse, pretending that men can be women and women can be men. And they have destroyed lives by doing so.

Recently, that has started to change drastically. It has been revealed that everything the trans activists said about the death of Nex Benedict was a lie. She was not 'bullied' or 'beaten,' and she didn't die because of 'transphobia.' If anyone is responsible for her suicide, it is much more likely attributable to the gender ideologues who convinced her she wasn't perfectly fine as a young woman, she had to be 'non-binary.' And that almost certainly contributed to her mental health issues.

But that story is tragic, regardless of what led to her death. On the more encouraging side, we are seeing women everywhere fight back against gender ideology ... and in court, not just on social media or podcasts. Chloe Cole, the detransitioned woman who was lied to by her doctors as an impressionable teen, is now suing Kaiser Permanente, as well as many doctors individually. Last week, a student in Fairfax County, Virginia, filed suit against the school board for violating her Constitutional rights by forcing her and other students to use 'preferred pronouns,' not to mention forcing the girls to share bathrooms with boys.

Today, another epic lawsuit was announced, this time in federal court. Outspoken women's sports advocate Riley Gaines teased the announcement this morning.

Big news dropping today...the NCAA continues to actively and openly discriminate against women on the basis of our sex. We issued a legal demand letter last year, but they haven't listened. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/pQ5cxfGqXg — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 14, 2024

It didn't take long for Gaines to let the entire cat out of the bag.

🚨it's official!🚨



I'm suing the NCAA along with 15 other collegiate athletes who have lost out on titles, records, & roster spots to men posing as women



The NCAA continues to explicitly violate the federal civil rights law of Title IX. About time someone did something about… — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 14, 2024

Bari Weiss' The Free Press picked up on the suit with an exclusive story, noting that this is the first federal action of its kind taken against the NCAA.

EXCLUSIVE: Sixteen Female Athletes Sue NCAA Over Trans Women in Sports.



‘I was racing Olympic gold medalists and I was changing in a storage closet. My privacy and safety were being violated in the locker room.’https://t.co/GNpfdhVnXk — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 14, 2024

Here is more from the story:

Over a dozen female athletes are suing the National Collegiate Athletics Association for letting transgender athletes compete against them and use female locker rooms in college sports. At the center of the class-action lawsuit is Lia Thomas, the trans athlete who dominated the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships while a student at the University of Pennsylvania. The suit states that both the NCAA and Georgia Tech, which hosted the event, knowingly violated Title IX, the federal statute that guarantees equal opportunity for men and women in college education and sports.



[The lawsuit] demands the NCAA revoke all awards given to trans athletes in women’s competitions and 'reassign' them to their female contenders. It also asks for 'damages for pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, suffering and anxiety, expense costs and other damages due to defendants’ wrongful conduct.'



The lawsuit accuses the NCAA of 'destroying female safe spaces in women’s locker rooms,' in a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. It claims the association allows 'naked men possessing full male genitalia to disrobe in front of non-consenting college women' and creates 'situations in which unwilling female college athletes unwittingly or reluctantly exposed their unclad bodies to males, subjecting women to a loss of their constitutional right to bodily privacy.'

In a word ... BOOM. All the BOOM. Every last BOOM.

Wish all of you

enormous success!



Our future female athletes will

view you as hearty pioneers.

God Bless and thank you. https://t.co/nsz1NlL2DZ — Lyanna (@ArnoldLynny) March 14, 2024

God bless ALL the brave women fighting against this everywhere.

The Free Press followed up with an interview with one of the plaintiffs in the suit, Réka György, a former Virginia Tech swimmer who lost out on being in the 2022 500-meter NCAA final competition because of Thomas' participation.

Collegiate athlete Réka György talks about being cheated out of an All-American title in the 500-yard freestyle because Lia Thomas competed in the category.



“Watching that last heat of the 500 freestyle and seeing my name as 17th... I broke down.”



Today she joins 15 current and… pic.twitter.com/6I3Y6ByLwA — The Free Press (@TheFP) March 14, 2024

Thomas cheated. György lost her spot. It is a clear Title IX violation.

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) also shared the news along with the complete complaint.

🚨🚨Breaking: 16 Female Athlete’s File Landmark Title IX Lawsuit Against the NCAA



ICONS commitment to funding this lawsuit follows through on our promise to hold the NCAA accountable after prolonged discrimination against its female athletes.



Meet the athletes & read the full… — ICONS (@icons_women) March 14, 2024

Joining Gaines and György are the following swimmers and women's collegiate athletes who were also cheated -- and had their privacy violated -- by 'trans women' in their sports: Kylee Alons (Swimming - N.C. State), Kaitlynn Wheeler (Swimming - Kentucky), Ainsley Erzen (Track - Arkansas), Ellie Eades (Tennis - Kentucky), Lily Mullens (Swimming - Roanoke College), Kate Pearson (Swimming - Roanoke College), Susanna Price (Swimming - Roanoke College), Carter Satterfield (Swimming - Roanoke College), Katie Blankenship (Swimming - Roanoke College), Julianna Morrow (Swimming - Roanoke College), and four other anonymous athletes.

Roanoke College's heavy representation in the suit reflects their decision to stand together as a team last year to reject men joining their sport, and demand redress from the NCAA. They were the first to do so as an entire team.

Many of the athletes later tweeted in one voice to say, 'ENOUGH. NO MORE.'

so proud to be part of such an incredible step forward for women and their sports. @NCAA your move. https://t.co/XqxqnRo5L4 — Ainsley Erzen (@AinsleyErzen) March 14, 2024

Proud to be a part of such HUGE step in the right direction for women and womens sports!



We. Will. Not. Stop. Fighting.#SaveWomensSport https://t.co/3FBhTHfssJ — Kaitlynn Wheeler (@WheelerKaitlynn) March 14, 2024

And their support from other athletes and prominent women was loud and unanimous.

As a former NCAA swimmer I signed the petition. If you support Title IX and women you can sign it too. Or you can keep scrolling, but it’s time to save women’s sports. https://t.co/yYkTzfxI9G — Jenine Hanson (@jenine_hanson10) March 14, 2024

The @NCAA had put themselves in the unfortunate position of defending the abuse of women. This could never go on forever.



They have to defend policies that hand over women’s victories to men and force women to undress with men - in court and in opposition to women saying it’s… https://t.co/SjHQx6YGQ0 — Kim Shasby Jones (@KimJonesICONS) March 14, 2024

We love to see it! 👏🏽 https://t.co/AXCN7vGcjh — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 14, 2024

💥Female Athletes Fighting Back!💥



This should be a warning to all sports who have prioritised the feelings of a growing no. of entitled males over the feelings, fairness, safety and opportunities of all females - females have enough!



Thank you @icons_women! 💪 https://t.co/lJ8zYeclfW — Ro Edge (@rosey_nz) March 14, 2024

So sad that there has to be a lawsuit against the NCAA in an attempt to get them to do the right thing but I hope these girls win! Men don’t belong in women’s sports. @NCAA @NCAATrackField @CharlieBakerMA https://t.co/Og5hlGdPrQ — Mary Keleher (@MKeleher25) March 14, 2024

God bless Riley Gaines and all these brave plaintiffs. They shouldn’t have to do this but as the mother of a female competitive swimmer, I’m so thankful they are. It’s time for the parents and grandparents to be brave too and start standing up for our daughters. https://t.co/R3WVfRf4Qb — LawyerLady (@LawyerLady4) March 14, 2024

Of course, there were plenty of men (including this writer) who were applauding as well. But today was a moment for the women; they should have the spotlight all to themselves.

People (too often men) have repeatedly said that this will never end until female athletes refuse to comply. Well, today 16 brave women showed their strength and courage, stepping up to put an end to it in what will hopefully become a landmark lawsuit.

Heroes, indeed.

Anyone interested in supporting this long-overdue -- and critical-to-win -- lawsuit can sign a petition or make a donation on the ICONS website, Take On The NCAA.

For now, this writer joins everyone today who is giving these women, and so many more like them, a standing ovation.

