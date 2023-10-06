LARRY: Cancel Culture Cuts Both Ways
White House's comeback to GOP critic of Biden 'forgiving' student loans is shameless
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall...
HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan...
Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke,...
Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so...
Brit Hume responds to General Milley's defense of Biden with a GREAT question
Hillary Clinton quotes Biden's Bidenomics post that's already getting NUKED by Community N...
'Basket of deplorables' part deux: Clinton calls for 'deprogramming' of 'MAGA cult'
Bill Melugin torches Ed Krassenstein's attempt to credit Biden for something Gov. Abbott's...
You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data...
Dr. Strangetweet uses Biden's dog situation to sum up his ENTIRE crap administration...
Wanna see how much Virginia's teacher's associations SUCK? Look what they did to...

'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to NCAA (watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on October 06, 2023
Independent Women's Forum

The issue of men pretending to be women to compete against them has been heating up for a long time. Strong and brave women, like Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan, have spoken out against it (often at risk of severe personal harm), but until recently, it was mostly just individual women athletes speaking out. 

Well no more. On Oct. 5, the ENTIRE Roanoke College women's swim team held a press conference (and invited Gaines and Scanlan to join them) where they told their school and the NCAA, 'ENOUGH' after a man tried to join their team this year, with the full support of the school and NCAA. Take a look:

Advertisement

If you have the time, it is well worth watching the entire 75-minute press conference. But here are some highlights: 

'Our universities and institutions are gaslighting and emotionally blackmailing us to make us feel like the oppressors just for demanding fairness. There are so many tears and so many frustrated women in sports right now and too many aren’t visible. It shouldn’t have to take bravery or courage to speak up for the fair treatment of women and girls. And if leaders can’t bring themselves to do that, we need different leaders.'
-- Riley Gaines

'I never expected to be blindsided by a teammate from the men’s team who now wanted to compete against me and my fellow swimmers and shatter our records.' 
-- Roanoke swimmer and co-captain Bailey Gallagher

'We felt helpless. Every time we tried to speak up about our feelings we were either shoved aside or expected to deal with all of our concerns ourselves. We felt completely ignored by our school — a place that is supposed to be our home away from home.'
-- Roanoke swimmer and co-captain Kate Pearson

Recommended

Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
Doug P.
Advertisement

There is much more in the complete press conference. Horrific stories, but more importantly, tremendous courage from these women who stood together as a team and refused to accept the insanity being foisted on them. 

The Roanoke women swimmers were met with resounding support from the highest echelons of government in Virginia. 

It doesn't get much better than the full-throated backing of the governor and attorney general in your state. 

But the groundswell of support came from all over Twitter. Including, of course, Gaines herself, but also other prominent Virginia officials and candidates in the 2023 election.  

Advertisement

Many users, in voicing their support, also commented about how just the conversation itself is crazy. 

Advertisement

He (and many others) are right, but this is where we are. The only path now is to fight back, and the Roanoke College women's swim team has joined the ranks of female athletes who are doing just that. 

And that's the real importance of this press conference. It's not just one lone voice speaking out. It's the entire team, joined arm-in-arm, standing up and saying, 'NO. We are NOT participating in this madness anymore.' 

Bravo to the Roanoke College women.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: SPORTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS TITLE IX TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
Doug P.
Brit Hume responds to General Milley's defense of Biden with a GREAT question
Doug P.
Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke, virtue-signaling Gen Z
Sam J.
Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so much worse than we thought
Sam J.
HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House
Sam J.
President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall extension
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics' Doug P.
Advertisement