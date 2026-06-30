We Don't Hate Them Enough: NPR Forced to Retract COMPLETELY FAKE Story About Samuel Alito



Remember when NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story, claiming that it wasn't real, and that they refused to waste their readers' time with fake news?

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We remember.

Lo and behold, just a few years later, NPR seems to be all in favor of fake news.

This morning, Nina Totenberg COMPLETELY MADE UP a story about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito retiring immediately in the wake of the Court's opinions today.

This is why you can’t trust the Legacy Media.



Published a totally fake story. pic.twitter.com/7IzKlZhuoe — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) June 30, 2026

The story is no longer available on the NPR website, just a note from Totenberg, saying that the editor and news organization (and we use those terms with the utmost sarcasm) had retracted it.

Oh boy. NPR reported that Justice Alito was retiring, then retracted it 10 minutes later, saying it was “published in error.” pic.twitter.com/ljqd9udn9a — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2026

In other words, Totenberg published her fever dream and her wishcasting about Alito's retirement with ZERO confirmation.

(This writer read the story before it was retracted, and something was fishy about it all along, since it included no statements from Alito or SCOTUS, just Totenberg's nasty opinions about Alito for writing the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.)

NPR broke a story that Justice Alito was retiring. The story claimed it was the court who announced it.



They immediately retracted the story saying it hasn't been announced.



Seems like they jumped the gun... pic.twitter.com/oU1lSpPgVT — Jon Herold (@patel_patriot) June 30, 2026

Ya think?

Even worse, there doesn't appear to be a gun at all.

The report was not done in error. The report would not have occurred unless a decision was made to report the story. It was done to make a point, stir the pot and create discourse. They knew there would be no consequences for their repeated activism style reporting. — Shelly MacDonald (@honorahbluemoon) June 30, 2026

It looks like NPR and Totenberg were trying to make the news rather than report it.

And that's why they should never receive any taxpayer money, ever.

Defund and Deport NPR https://t.co/GNmUUnpRk9 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 30, 2026

If anyone needs to retire it is Nina Totenberg https://t.co/5XyTFBkrrT — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 30, 2026

Retire? We'd prefer she get fired.

But we know NPR will never do that, no matter how wrong and irresponsible her 'reporting' is.

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'Oopsie' isn't going to do it this time. Someone should demand her resignation.

Nina Totenberg strikes again https://t.co/5XyTFBkrrT — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 30, 2026

It's not like it's the first, second, or even tenth time for her and NPR. In 2022, she was humiliated for completely making up a story about a 'mask feud' in the Supreme Court during the COVID era. Then, of course, there is their refusal to report on the Hunter Biden laptop, as noted above.

Our institutions are just constantly covering themselves in glory. https://t.co/IQyNbspTXR — Richard Hoeg (@HoegLaw) June 30, 2026

This is why normal people celebrate when legacy media journos get laid off.

And this is why we will never be able to hate them enough.

For the record, there has been no indication from Alito or the Court that he is retiring.

And based on his SCATHING dissent today in the Trump v. Barbara birthright citizenship case, we need him on the Court for much longer.

🚨 WOW! Justice Alito is absolutely FUMING over SCOTUS giving the green light to birthright citizenship



"In my judgment, the court has made a mistake that will seriously affect the country's future."



"Suppose that a person's only connection to this country is that he was born… pic.twitter.com/QiPRBLj7hB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2026

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No wonder Totenberg and NPR were wishing for him to retire.

So much so that they completely abandoned anything resembling professionalism or journalistic ethics.

Then again, that's kind of what they do at NPR.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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