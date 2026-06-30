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We Don't Hate Them Enough: NPR Forced to Retract COMPLETELY FAKE Story About Samuel Alito

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:10 PM on June 30, 2026
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Remember when NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story, claiming that it wasn't real, and that they refused to waste their readers' time with fake news? 

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We remember. 

Lo and behold, just a few years later, NPR seems to be all in favor of fake news.

This morning, Nina Totenberg COMPLETELY MADE UP a story about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito retiring immediately in the wake of the Court's opinions today

The story is no longer available on the NPR website, just a note from Totenberg, saying that the editor and news organization (and we use those terms with the utmost sarcasm) had retracted it. 

In other words, Totenberg published her fever dream and her wishcasting about Alito's retirement with ZERO confirmation. 

(This writer read the story before it was retracted, and something was fishy about it all along, since it included no statements from Alito or SCOTUS, just Totenberg's nasty opinions about Alito for writing the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.)

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Ya think? 

Even worse, there doesn't appear to be a gun at all. 

It looks like NPR and Totenberg were trying to make the news rather than report it. 

And that's why they should never receive any taxpayer money, ever. 

Retire? We'd prefer she get fired. 

But we know NPR will never do that, no matter how wrong and irresponsible her 'reporting' is. 

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'Oopsie' isn't going to do it this time. Someone should demand her resignation. 

It's not like it's the first, second, or even tenth time for her and NPR. In 2022, she was humiliated for completely making up a story about a 'mask feud' in the Supreme Court during the COVID era. Then, of course, there is their refusal to report on the Hunter Biden laptop, as noted above.  

This is why normal people celebrate when legacy media journos get laid off. 

And this is why we will never be able to hate them enough. 

For the record, there has been no indication from Alito or the Court that he is retiring. 

And based on his SCATHING dissent today in the Trump v. Barbara birthright citizenship case, we need him on the Court for much longer. 

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No wonder Totenberg and NPR were wishing for him to retire. 

So much so that they completely abandoned anything resembling professionalism or journalistic ethics. 

Then again, that's kind of what they do at NPR.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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FAKE NEWS JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO MEDIA BIAS NPR SUPREME COURT

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