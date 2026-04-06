Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Claim About 'Being Undocumented' Gets Community Note Nuked Into Oblivion

Because the Democrats have their "priorities," Rep. Pramila Jayapal is among members of her party who have called for federal officers enforcing U.S. immigration laws to be prosecuted while demanding illegal aliens be awarded reparations. Nope, the Dems aren't completely off the rails at all!

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Dems like Rep. Pramila Jayapal continue to claim certain things aren't crimes just because they change the term. Here's the latest example:

Being undocumented is not a crime.

Being born is not a crime.

Seeking asylum is not a crime.

Building a life in this country is not a crime.



We won’t let Trump rewrite the law to fit his cruel agenda. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 5, 2026

Jayapal should make sure Planned Parenthood sees that second point.

Here's the Community Note: Misleading. Most undocumented immigrants entered illegally — a federal crime under 8 U.S.C. § 1325 (up to 6mo prison first offense, 2yrs for repeats). Re-entry after deportation is a felony (§ 1326). Calling 'being undocumented' not a crime downplays the violation.

Unlawful presence in America is, in fact, a crime



Hence the term "unlawful" https://t.co/EIzZ0wbLoJ — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 5, 2026

How are you in Congress?



Misleading. Most undocumented immigrants entered illegally — a federal crime under 8 U.S.C. § 1325 (up to 6mo prison first offense, 2yrs for repeats). Re-entry after deportation is a felony (§ 1326). Calling 'being undocumented' not a crime downplays the… — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 6, 2026

The Democrats would like everybody to believe that just because they change the words that changes the legality (or lack thereof) and it's simply not the case.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect criminal illegals.

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