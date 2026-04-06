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Monday Morning Meme Madness

Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Claim About 'Being Undocumented' Gets Community Note Nuked Into Oblivion

Doug P. | 1:20 PM on April 06, 2026
Screenshotted meme

Because the Democrats have their "priorities," Rep. Pramila Jayapal is among members of her party who have called for federal officers enforcing U.S. immigration laws to be prosecuted while demanding illegal aliens be awarded reparations. Nope, the Dems aren't completely off the rails at all!

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Dems like Rep. Pramila Jayapal continue to claim certain things aren't crimes just because they change the term. Here's the latest example: 

Jayapal should make sure Planned Parenthood sees that second point.

Here's the Community Note: Misleading. Most undocumented immigrants entered illegally — a federal crime under 8 U.S.C. § 1325 (up to 6mo prison first offense, 2yrs for repeats). Re-entry after deportation is a felony (§ 1326). Calling 'being undocumented' not a crime downplays the violation.

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The Democrats would like everybody to believe that just because they change the words that changes the legality (or lack thereof) and it's simply not the case. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect criminal illegals. 

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