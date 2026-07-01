Need a Mirror? Hillary Clinton Trips Over ... Hillary Clinton In Post About Trump's 'Corruption'

If Annie Savoy in Bull Durham is correct, and this world is made for people not cursed with self-awareness, then it's definitely Hillary Clinton's world, and we're all just living in it.
When it comes to corruption in politics, there are countless Democrats who strive for the title, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi. But the Clintons are still the pyrite standard. From Whitewater to the Clinton Foundation to the Steele Dossier -- and myriad examples in between -- there's almost nothing the team of Bill and Hillary touch without bespoiling it.
Nevertheless, since the former Senator and Secretary of State, but NOT President of the United States, doesn't own a single mirror, she thought she would take a crack at denouncing alleged corruption in the Trump administration yesterday.
Yeah, that didn't work out so well for her.
Another day, another round of headlines about Trump's unprecedented corruption.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 30, 2026
And this is just the stuff there's reporting about. pic.twitter.com/kHHe0dff0i
Wait. She knows she's Hillary Clinton, right? Needless to say, as always, she turned off replies.
It didn't save her.
Mazemoore, who ALWAYS brings the receipts, led off the barrage.
You have a lot of nerve posting about corruption. A decade ago CNN reported on the corruption of your foundation. That's some donor list.— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 30, 2026
You didn't even try to hide it. The Clinton Foundation was and is so corrupt it's laughable. https://t.co/agbCzCou3Z pic.twitter.com/OSDuS9c0d7
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Maybe the best part about that clip is how the Clinton Foundation denies that it received any foreign money while Clinton was Secretary of State, and then CNN -- CNN! -- immediately proves that to be a lie.
Oh, the sheer AUDACITY.— Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) June 30, 2026
Hillary Clinton—Queen of the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play, deleted emails, private server in a bathroom, and “what difference does it make?”—lecturing America about Trump’s unprecedented corruption.
Ma’am, your husband got a $500k speaking fee from a… https://t.co/6idj039DSA
... Russian bank while you were Secretary of State, and you’re clutching pearls over a ballroom contract?
That’s not a lecture. That’s a masterclass in projection.
Sit down, Secretary. The American people have seen your reruns. We’re not buying the sequel.
Fewer people are buying tickets to her sequel than bought tickets to see Supergirl.
As for Clinton's 'evidence' against Trump, even liberal journos like Dave Weigel weren't buying it.
Screenshots of headlines with no link, embedded in a mini browser window with no URL... this is advanced boomer posting https://t.co/SU7gAD8Zqk— David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 30, 2026
That's some weak sauce right there.
Can I rent the Lincoln Bedroom after I get a b***-j** at the Oval Office?— Saul Montes-Bradley (@Debradelai) June 30, 2026
Turnstile Hillary talking about corruption is pure comedy. https://t.co/1STy3AjR69
Ahem.
We'll just move right along, shall we?
LOL. Hillary Clinton speaks on corruption? https://t.co/YCl6Ob38J1— Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) July 1, 2026
It's like Jeffrey Dahmer criticizing someone else's dietary habits.
Hey, look. The queen of corruption with a penchant for having people unalived has an opinion to share. https://t.co/oeUYZMq3W9— AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 30, 2026
Umm ... is this the part where we announce that none of us at Twitchy are suicidal?
Do you still have the silverware you took from the White House? https://t.co/LmpAjvPr7B— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 1, 2026
Someone should shake her purse. We're betting that more valuable items (that don't belong to her) than just a bottle of hot sauce will fall out.
As for her claim of 'that's just the stuff there's reporting about,' that's pretty rich coming from her as well.
Imagine the stuff demon Hillary did that wasn't reported. She needs to crawl back into her cave. https://t.co/ivbgSQelNf— Reeo 🦝🇺🇸 (@reemareeo) June 30, 2026
We're not going to mention Vince Foster, but ... [cough, cough] ... Vince Foster.
Hillary trusts Misinformation😅— Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 1, 2026
Her audacity to cast stones while omitting her own record:
• Travelgate (1993)
• Filegate (1990s)~ hundreds of FBI background files on Republicans improperly obtained by the White House
• Clinton Foundation: emails showed staff requesting… https://t.co/4bpMSnIMoG
... favors/meetings for donors while she was Secretary of State
• Uranium One deal
• Private email server (in a bathroom) for official government business
• Chinagate (1996 foreign fundraising) & her cattle futures trading profits
Whew! That's quite a list of dirty laundry. And it doesn't even get into Russiagate.
Never Forget— Bill Heller (@noturbine) July 1, 2026
CNN: Federal election regulators fined Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the DNC for not properly disclosing the money they spent on controversial opposition research that led to the fake Trump-Russia dossier. https://t.co/pIPFWmD8QK https://t.co/W94Up8vSkv
We won't forget. Though Clinton clearly wishes that we would.
Living in a glass house and throwing stupid stones https://t.co/qOtJxzNVD7— Chicago guy (@GuyChicago5151) June 30, 2026
Stupid stones are all she has. No smart ones.
The most cowardly account on X - won’t take any comments because Hillary knows she is a fraud, a bully, and a hypocrite! 😂🤣😂— FREE THINKING chick 🇺🇸 (@NunuLives) July 1, 2026
No one knows corruption better than the Clintons… https://t.co/vSy1xZeqDp
We're used to that cowardice from her. She does it all the time.
Most guilty people do, like Randi Weingarten.
https://t.co/8YYfPVzzt9 pic.twitter.com/QDhelfK6nV— @WildWayne47 (@WildWildwayne47) June 30, 2026
OOF!
If there's one silver lining to Clinton's continued rants on X that ignore her own disgraceful and corrupt history, this is it.
You will never be President.— LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) July 1, 2026
*sips wine contentedly* https://t.co/HMCzJzMwG6
Savor that wine.
At least one story involving Hillary Clinton has a happy ending.
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