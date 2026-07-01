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Need a Mirror? Hillary Clinton Trips Over ... Hillary Clinton In Post About Trump's 'Corruption'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on July 01, 2026
ABC News


If Annie Savoy in Bull Durham is correct, and this world is made for people not cursed with self-awareness, then it's definitely Hillary Clinton's world, and we're all just living in it. 

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When it comes to corruption in politics, there are countless Democrats who strive for the title, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi. But the Clintons are still the pyrite standard. From Whitewater to the Clinton Foundation to the Steele Dossier -- and myriad examples in between -- there's almost nothing the team of Bill and Hillary touch without bespoiling it.

Nevertheless, since the former Senator and Secretary of State, but NOT President of the United States, doesn't own a single mirror, she thought she would take a crack at denouncing alleged corruption in the Trump administration yesterday. 

Yeah, that didn't work out so well for her. 

Wait. She knows she's Hillary Clinton, right? Needless to say, as always, she turned off replies. 

It didn't save her. 

Mazemoore, who ALWAYS brings the receipts, led off the barrage. 

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Maybe the best part about that clip is how the Clinton Foundation denies that it received any foreign money while Clinton was Secretary of State, and then CNN -- CNN! -- immediately proves that to be a lie. 

... Russian bank while you were Secretary of State, and you’re clutching pearls over a ballroom contract? 

That’s not a lecture. That’s a masterclass in projection. 

Sit down, Secretary. The American people have seen your reruns. We’re not buying the sequel.

Fewer people are buying tickets to her sequel than bought tickets to see Supergirl. 

As for Clinton's 'evidence' against Trump, even liberal journos like Dave Weigel weren't buying it. 

That's some weak sauce right there. 

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Ahem. 

We'll just move right along, shall we? 

It's like Jeffrey Dahmer criticizing someone else's dietary habits. 

Umm ... is this the part where we announce that none of us at Twitchy are suicidal? 

Someone should shake her purse. We're betting that more valuable items (that don't belong to her) than just a bottle of hot sauce will fall out.

As for her claim of 'that's just the stuff there's reporting about,' that's pretty rich coming from her as well. 

We're not going to mention Vince Foster, but ... [cough, cough] ... Vince Foster. 

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... favors/meetings for donors while she was Secretary of State 
• Uranium One deal 
• Private email server (in a bathroom) for official government business 
• Chinagate (1996 foreign fundraising) & her cattle futures trading profits

Whew! That's quite a list of dirty laundry. And it doesn't even get into Russiagate. 

We won't forget. Though Clinton clearly wishes that we would. 

Stupid stones are all she has. No smart ones.

We're used to that cowardice from her. She does it all the time.

Most guilty people do, like Randi Weingarten.

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OOF! 

If there's one silver lining to Clinton's continued rants on X that ignore her own disgraceful and corrupt history, this is it. 

Savor that wine. 

At least one story involving Hillary Clinton has a happy ending.

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Hillary Clinton. 

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BILL CLINTON DEMOCRAT PARTY HILLARY CLINTON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

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